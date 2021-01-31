The biosensor that alerts when it sees Covid-19!

The detection of Covid-19, which continues to show its effect all over the world, is getting more difficult as it has mutations. Thanks to the new type of biosensor developed by scientists, the virus will be detected faster than obtaining results from the nose swab or blood sample.

Biosensors that alarm when encountering virus antibodies

Scientists have discovered a new way to detect the proteins that make up the coronavirus and antibodies against it. They designed protein-based biosensors that emit light when mixed with virus components or specific Covid-19 antibodies.

Today, most medical laboratories and a technique called RT-PCR, which is replicated to view the genetic material of the virus, are used to diagnose this virus. This technique requires specialized personnel and equipment. In antibody testing, it reveals whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past. This detection path, which is also used to monitor the spread of the pandemic, requires complex laboratory supplies and equipment.

In an effort to detect the virus directly in patient samples without the need for genetic amplification, a research team led by Biochemistry Professor David Baker from the University of Wisconsin has developed a new device to design new biosensors. These protein-based devices recognize certain molecules on the surface of the virus; it binds to them and emits light through a biochemical reaction.

“A simulated version of these new sensors in the lab; “It showed that it can easily detect virus proteins or antibodies in nasal fluid or blood sample.” Also, “Our next goal is to ensure that they can be used reliably in a diagnostic environment,” he said.