The Binding of Isaac: Repentance arrives in 2020

Through his social networks, Edmund McMillen, creator of the roguelike series The Binding of Isaac, confirmed that the game’s third expansion, Repentance, is 90% ready and is due out in 2020 for players. With lots of additional content and news that promises to further increase the challenges, the DLC will be a narrative extension of the original game.

According to McMillen, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be the last update for The Binding of Isaac and will not be just a DLC, but a “mega expansion” with a lot of content for players. Considerably larger than Afterbirth and Rebirth, Repentance is expected to add 25 new bosses, 100 new enemies and more than 130 items scattered randomly across the maps.

Repentance will also not be treated as a simple DLC as it had with previous expansions, and “it is basically a sequel” to The Binding of Isaac. So, to end support in the title, players can expect hours of exploration and complicated battles , in addition to occasional news.

In development since 2018, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance should finally be available in digital stores soon and, according to the official Steam page, it will be released later this year, on December 31. Edmund McMillen also confirmed that the expansion will reach consoles, but gave no further details.



