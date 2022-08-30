The Bills reportedly cut the former Alabama star this morning

On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills began to reduce their roster a little more.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills in March. He agreed to a one-year contract worth $3 million, but it wasn’t enough to get on the 53-man roster.

He is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he had 14 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. His best individual season came in 2018, when he had 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bills will now move forward with Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney as the three tight ends this season.

Now Howard will try to sign with another team before the regular season starts next week.