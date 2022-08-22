The bills are released by Veteran Wide Receiver on Monday morning

The Buffalo Bills waived several players Monday morning.

The team announced that they had waived player Matt Haak and receiver Tavon Austin.

The Bells did not consider Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract in June.

Austin spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he had 213 yards receiving and one touchdown out of 24 receptions.

Prior to that, he spent one season with the Green Bay Packers, two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and five with Los Angeles (formerly St. Louis) Rams.

His best individual season came in 2016, when he had 58 receptions for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

During his career, he had 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns.