The biggest whales get MANA and these 7 altcoins!

According to Whale Stats, a platform that provides data about whales on the web, some altcoin projects are in the spotlight of whales, including the popular metaverse coin MANA. So, which of these investors, who received the title of “whales” thanks to the large coins they hold, took a place in the wallets of these investors? Here are the details…

Altcoin Whales Crave FTX

According to WhaleStats, the world’s 500 largest Ethereum investors are hungry for the FTX token (FTT), a coin of the FTX crypto-derivative exchange. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the three largest ETH whales have accumulated a total of 245,413 FTX tokens worth 12.2 million in the last 48 hours. As we reported on Somanews, the whale watching service recently discovered the 37th largest ETH whale named “BlueWhale0069”, which attracted 39,999 FTX tokens worth $1.98 million in a major transaction.

Looking at the 37th largest ETH wallet “BlueWhale0069”, FTX Token ranks 12th largest in dollar terms with 490,829 tokens worth $23.6 million. According to the data provided by WhaleStats, the whale purchased the FTX token at an average price of $48. In addition, the 11th largest ETH whale in existence, dubbed “BlueWhale0079”, appears to be swallowing 24,999 FTX tokens worth more than $1.25 million in a single transaction. Whale Stats data shows that the FTX token is currently one of the most popular among the largest whales. Currently, the largest whales own FTX tokens totaling $1.88 billion.

MANA is also in the spotlight of whales

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most purchased tokens outside FTX. Whales are investing a total of $1.6 billion in SHIB. On the other hand, BEST with $387 million, MATIC with $385 million and the popular metaverse coin MANA with $362 million. After them, the LINK for $ 353 million, the Emergency Service for $ 299 million and the OCD for $ 293 million attract attention.