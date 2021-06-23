The Biggest Structures That Exist In The Universe

Universe: Thinking in terms of dimensions, such as length, size and volume, often makes our ideas restricted to the everyday events of our daily lives. When we think of distances, for example, we associate going from our home to the bakery, from our work to the market, from one city to another and, at most, we think of the distance between states, countries, continents, etc.

Astronomical dimensions are impressive. Still thinking about local scales, our home, planet Earth, has a diameter of 12,742 km on the Equator. It doesn’t look like much, I know, but that’s about 11 times smaller than the diameter of the Solar System’s largest planet, Jupiter. In turn, a thousand planets like Jupiter would fit easily inside the Sun.

150 million kilometers away from us, the Sun occupies about 99.8% of the entire mass of the Solar System. However, it is not a grandiose star in the universe. Quite the contrary, the Sun is considered a typical yellow dwarf star.

It doesn’t stand out in size or brightness when compared to the rest of the stars in the Milky Way. And not even our galaxy, with its 100,000 light-years across and more than 100 billion stars, ranks high. In fact, the Milky Way is also a typical spiral galaxy, with no specific special features that place it at the top of any podium.