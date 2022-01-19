The biggest question that the Netflix series leaves us for the future

Cobra Kai season 5 has the potential to span three major teams, all of which involve characters from the Karate Kid trilogy. Each of the three dojo leaders may have their own allies in the coming episodes. If this were to happen, it would be a change from Season 4, which focused on two partnerships.

Before all this happens, it is important to solve the big question that the fourth season of Cobra Kai, released on Netflix, left us. Although the series brings us many well-known stories from the movie saga, the plot centered on the rivalry Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) is as important as the series itself. And the future of both is the future of the series.

Cobra Kai season 4 has come and gone, and with each episode we shared several questions began to arise. Now that a season 5 for Cobra Kai has been confirmed, and so much has happened in that crazy season finale, it’s time we talk about the big questions or perhaps the biggest of them all.

What is going to happen now between Johnny and Daniel?

While we did see these two fight a few times in Cobra Kai Season 4, it seemed like there was a chance they had come to some kind of truce when the two dojos tried to team up late in the tournament to beat Cobra. Kai. Cobra Kai won (through cheating, but still won), so what does that mean for them now?

Will the dojos fade into darkness? I know Daniel wants to keep Miyago-Do going, clearly with Chozen’s help, but what about Eagle Fang? And what will happen to your association? I have a feeling that somehow they are going to find a way to help each other, but we won’t know until the fateful season 5 is released.

Cobra Kai has truly become one of the best shows on Netflix in its last two seasons, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next. Now, if season 5 could come already, the fans would surely be very happy. But for now, we will have to wait.