The biggest problem of the MCU “Fantastic Four” is to avoid comparisons with the Avengers

The Fantastic Four must have a unique dynamic in the MCU so as not to be too similar to the original Avengers. The Avengers are the heart and soul of the MCU. After all, their formation was the biggest event in Phase 1 preceding the Infinity Saga, and their victory over Thanos completed more than 20 films about friendship and mutual struggle. However, they are not the only superhero team that will define the MCU. The arrival of the Fantastic Four at the end of Phase 4 is expected to shake the franchise to its core.

The Fantastic Four are called the “First Marvel Family” because of their importance in comics. Not only are they as famous as the Avengers, they are also closer as a team than Earth’s most powerful heroes. Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman are one of Marvel’s central couples, while the Human Torch’s familial bond with Sue makes him a brother to both of them, and the Creature’s loyalty makes him just as important to the family. The Fantastic Four also tend to abandon the militaristic style of Avengers membership and instead tend to welcome new recruits like Spider-Man or Hulk Woman into their circle based on the merits of friendship.

All these characteristics are key to the adaptation of the Fantastic Four in the MCU, since it would be derivative to define each character solely by his most famous trait. If in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie Reed Richards is portrayed as an eccentric genius millionaire with egocentric tendencies, like Iron Man, Sue Storm is a staunch fighter who binds the team, like Natasha Romanoff, and Ben Grimm is a restless monster with a heart of gold, like the Hulk, the MCU risks repeating the same team dynamics, as did the original Avengers, creating an almost one-on-one replacement for Earth’s Greatest Heroes in Phase 4.

The source material didn’t hesitate to explore these aspects of the Fantastic Four, but it’s important to remember that their comic book history dates back to November 1961, while the Avengers first appeared in comics in September 1963. the ability to evolve simultaneously and share similar arcs over decades in comics. On the other hand, the Fantastic Four MCU is preceded by more than 15 years and more than 30 films dedicated to The Avengers. Regardless of whether it turns out that the Fantastic Four have been operating in secret all this time, gathered on screen for the first time, or were presented trapped in a Negative Zone, they will inevitably be seen as the successors of the Avengers on the big screen.

In addition to avoiding comparisons with the Avengers, a deeper dive into the various strengths and weaknesses of the Fantastic Four will help the MCU team’s version stand out from their previous cinematic failures. The upcoming film “Fantastic Four” can explore completely different sides, from their carefree experiences in a dysfunctional family to the darkest secrets that poison their personal lives. In any case, a fresh look at the First Marvel Family can give the MCU a superhero team that the Avengers have nothing to envy.