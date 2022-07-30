The Biggest Pokémon Lore Retcons

The Pokémon franchise has revised its knowledge several times due to the changing nature of the setting and the gradual inclusion of new elements in the series that contradict information from old games. Pokemon games and the time frames of their plots are quite vague, but in general it is easy to ignore the timeline thanks to the finale of Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, confirming the existence of several timelines and realities. This allows Pokémon to easily establish a new status quo, since old games can exist in their own timeline.

The developers of Pokémon Red and Green had no idea that the two original Pokemon games of the 1st generation would spawn the largest media franchise in the world. Pokémon Red and Blue became a huge hit in Europe and North America, which meant that people around the world carefully studied these games for the Game Boy on the early Internet. As time went on, the identity of the Pokémon series evolved, and the history of the series changed to accommodate the new direction of Pokémon, and it became a cyclical franchise aimed at young children.

The canon of the Pokémon series is easy to change and update, since the main games are rarely interested in following a strict timeline. The details of the settings were also changed within the game, with the old status quo being discounted by random comments, even if it is mentioned at all. This has led to the fact that the canonical knowledge about Pokemon games has changed over time to match the information provided in later games.

New types of Pokemon suddenly appeared

Over the years, the Pokémon series has included many different concepts, and they are often associated with new regions introduced in each game, for example, dynamaxing is possible only with the help of Wish Stones that land in the Galar region, or megacamni are created. the radiation emitted by the legendary Pokemon of the Kalos region. This is understandable, and the inclusion of these elements in other games can be explained by the fact that traveling Pokemon trainers bring items related to these new concepts to different regions. This also explains why the games may lack concepts such as megacamni and Z-movements that are missing in Pokémon Sword and Shield, since the necessary items have not yet been delivered to Galar.

What is less clear is why new Pokemon types can be applied to existing Pokemon. This happened twice in the series, once in Gen II and again in Gen VI. Pokémon Gold and Silver were introduced into the series of dark and steel types, which meant that Magnemite turned from electric-type Pokemon into electric/steel-type Pokemon, and Pokémon X and Y presented a fabulous type in the series. , giving Pokemon such as Clefeyri, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglituff, Mr. Mime, Kleffa, Igglibuff, Togepi, Togetic, Marill, Azurmarill, Snubbull, Granbull, Ralls, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Azurill, Mavail, Mime Jr. and Togekiss, suddenly a new type. Games have never explained why old Pokemon suddenly have new types added by Game Freak, and this is usually brushed off by a comment about new discoveries being made all the time.

The Arch of Giovanni’s False Redemption

Giovanni was the last leader of the Pokémon Red and Blue gym, as well as the secret leader of Team Rocket. The player needs to defeat Giovanni to get into the Pokemon League, and when they do, Giovanni decides to give up his evil ways. Giovanni vows to disband Team Rocket and devote his life to studying Pokemon before disappearing. In Pokémon Gold and Silver, the remnants of Team Rocket spend the game trying to contact Giovanni, but get no response, assuming they were unable to contact him, or he really left. The Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver event confirmed that Giovanni was hiding out to train so that one day he could form an even more powerful organization. The event confirms that Giovanni has indeed heard Team R’s attempts to contact him, and the only reason he has not returned is because the protagonist of Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver defeats him again.

It seems that Giovanni’s face turn should have been legal, but it was one of the many changes made during the turbulent development of Pokémon Gold and Silver. A leaked demo of Pokémon Gold and Silver Space World from 1997 confirmed that Giovanni was planned to become one of the members of the elite four of the second generation, along with Lorelei, Bruno and Misty. His sprite was also found in the Radio Tower, suggesting that he would have responded to the R Team’s message, although it is unclear whether he was returning to his evil ways or disbanding the group for good.