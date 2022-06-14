The Biggest Plot Spoilers of Cyberpunk 2077

Despite a difficult launch at the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is a deep game steeped in rich knowledge and history, covering many different themes and storylines. The departure from the third-person gameplay of The Witcher series in favor of a tough first-person shootout and the rare abandonment of gameplay for commercials meant that Cyberpunk 2077 became a much more personal and in-depth experience. Combined with the ever-evolving relationship between the two main characters and the urgency that every time there was a failure in the relic, the story clogged its head, Cyberpunk 2077 tells a unique personal and intimate story.

Players take on the role of Vi in Cyberpunk 2077, a mercenary from one of three different walks of life trying to make a name for himself in the bustling dystopian metropolis of Night City. After V has taken his place on the mercenary scene, he tries to steal the Relic, a prototype technology that supposedly can save someone’s soul, just like any software. The relic is currently owned by Arasaka Corporation, one of the largest megacorporations in the world. If V can steal the chip and leave, they will not only become incredibly rich, but will also go down in history as a legend of Night City.

On the eve of the first major robbery of Cyberpunk 2077, Vi meets a lot of characters. They are supported by Jackie Wells: a close friend and fellow mercenary, Dexter Deshawn: a notorious local repairman and an independent legend, and Evelyn Parker: a mysterious client confused with Arasaka, who needs a chip for unknown reasons. During Cyberpunk 2077, Vi meets a large number of allies, including a sentient vending machine; Goro Takemura, the bodyguard of the head of the Arasaka Corporation; Alt Cunningham, an artificial intelligence version of the best netrunner ever; and, of course, the mascot of the game, Johnny Silverhand, a rocker legend and a digital ghost.

Vee and Jackie are both killed at the end of the first act of Cyberpunk 2077

Even the most well-designed plains fail, and the Heirloom heist in Cyberpunk 2077 does it spectacularly. The robbery is first foiled when Saburo Arasaka, the reclusive leader of the Arasaka Corporation, is killed by his son Saburo, while Vee and Jackie watch from hiding. Yorinobu then shuts down the building, telling Takemura (Saburo’s bodyguard) that Saburo has been poisoned. Soon, Vee and Jackie are forced to jump out of the penthouse window and land somewhere in the building below, seriously injuring them both. The landing also damages the Relic’s body, causing Jackie to insert it into her brain to keep it stable.

Choosing one of several paths through Konpeki Square in Cyberpunk 2077, he later hands it over to Vi shortly before bleeding out in an escape car. Even though he has the Relic and has momentarily evaded Arasaki, Dexter Deshawn decides it’s safer to cut off all the unfinished ends. At the climax of the mission and the first act of the game, Dexter ambushes V and shoots him in the head, killing him. However, death is not the end for V, as the Relic repairs the damage to his brain and begins to rewrite it to make room for its current occupant, Johnny Silverhand.

Johnny Silverhand was killed by Soulkiller, an advanced artificial intelligence. Created to copy the human psyche into data

Johnny Silverhand’s engram, or a copy of his psyche, got into the Relic after he was captured and killed during the attack on the Arasaka Tower. 10 years ago, Arasaka kidnapped Alt Cunningham — a brilliant network runner and author of Soulkiller — to gain control over him. Proving why Johnny Silverhand is so convincing in Cyberpunk 2077, he tried to save her, but failed, only managing to seal her engram in Arasaki’s computer system outside her body. For the next 10 years, he collected resources to attack Arasaka, and in 2023 he returned to the tower to free Alt and destroy it.

Johnny succeeded on both fronts, causing more material damage than the cost of Cyberpunk 2077, but not without being captured by Arasaka. He was then taken to a remote location and interrogated by Arasaki agents before going through Soulkiller and storing his engram in a Relic. He will stay there until the events of Cyberpunk 2077 take place, which will return Johnny to V’s head.

Cyberpunk 2077 – V will die if the relic is not removed or revoked

V spends most of the long history of Cyberpunk 2077 trying to find a way to delay or cancel their imminent death at the hands of the Relic. The chip is designed to capture a non-functioning brain and allow the psyche stored inside to take control of the body. The creators of the Relic never took into account the capture of the owner without a brain dead, and therefore the subconscious of Vi is slowly being overwritten by the subconscious of Johnny Silverhand.