The Biggest Plot Spoilers of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are many unexpected twists in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but a few key events can ruin the whole game. With multiple paths and possible endings, it’s hard to determine which decisions matter and which options don’t matter for the overall plot. In addition, there are several moments near the end of the game that completely change the perception of the story and what it all means in relation to the rest of the series.

Despite the fact that there are many dialogue options and choices, only a few of them are taken into account when determining whether players will get the best ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In addition, this choice especially affects the life of Avor and their relationship with Sigurd, but the biggest turns of history occur regardless of the choice made during the conquest of England. The big spoilers are related to modern characters or revolve around Avor’s revelation of who their real enemies are.

The finale of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla combines the storylines of Asgard, Avor’s England and modern events with the participation of Layla, Sean and Rebecca. The final videos reveal the fate of all the main characters of this part, as well as raise several new questions about the future of the Order of Assassins. In addition, the last story mission creates a plot for a sequel in which Basim will be a playable character.

Avor Denies Odin in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Throughout the story, both Avor and Sigurd feel a connection with the gods, but the extent of this connection is not revealed until the very end of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Not only can Avor enter a dream-like state to imagine Odin’s life before Ragnarok, but it turns out that they are actually the reincarnation of the All-Father. However, it turns out that Odin is actually trying to kill Avor in order to regain his physical form. When Avor resists Odin’s control, suddenly the villainous god begins to attack. In one of the final fights, Avor has to fight back and break out of Odin’s grip when he tries to drag them back and trap them in Isu’s car forever.

Odin’s sinister intentions are not such a big spoiler after the conclusion of the Asgard storyline, because it quickly becomes clear that he will do everything possible to prevent death. Even when Ragnarok threatens to completely destroy Odin’s existence, he finds a way to keep his mind with the intention of one day returning to physical form. Considering what Odin goes to to save himself, and his many selfish decisions, for example, the murder of Loki’s son, it is not surprising that he tried to manipulate Avor. At first, the hall to which Avor is brought seems to be a Viking paradise, but the main character quickly realizes that this is a prison and an empty life. In the end, Odin’s manipulations fail, and the people they love inspire Avor to keep control of himself. Avor defeats Odin in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, refusing to fight the remnant of the mighty god.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is unfriendly to Leila Hassan

Layla Hassan, the modern protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, follows in Desmond’s footsteps in that she voluntarily sacrifices herself for the common good. In addition, her sacrifice frees a powerful entity, although the release of Desmond Juno may be much worse for humanity than the release of Bazim from the Isu machine. Leila’s journey through the life of Avor leads her to the Isu machine and an entity named Reader. Although she delays the doomsday catastrophe by slowing down the machine, she ultimately stays with the Reader to analyze alternative timelines and find a way to save the world from impending doom.

At the end of Leila’s story in Assassin’s Cred Valhalla, it is also revealed that Basim, Loki’s reincarnation, sent the original message that led the team to Avor’s grave. He claims that he contacted Leila after analyzing the data with the help of The Reader and determined that another disaster was serious. However, he also confirms that he could slow down the machine built by the predecessor civilization of Isu from Assassin’s Creed, which is what Layla was supposed to do. When Leila meets the Reader, she decides to stay until they find a permanent solution, and initially intends to leave after that. However, the Reader informs Leila that she has a little more than a minute before the radiation kills her physical form, and that’s when she realizes that Basim used her to free himself. Basim takes the Staff of Eden, which protected Leila’s body, and leaves her forever locked inside Isu’s car.

Basim’s Betrayal was the biggest spoiler of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Although the similarities between Basim and Loki were initially suspicious, the extent of their connection was unclear. Basim acted as an ally of Avor and seemed to help Sigurd in his quest for glory.