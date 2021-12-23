Gaming: Werlyb, BarbeQ and Reven make the biggest move in gaming history. How can so many stories be brought together without taking up space? The day arrived. Werlyb, BarbeQ and Reven pack their bags for new solo adventures. These months at the house in Ibailand have left us moments to remember, but it is time to find out what their next projects will bring. Any gamer who has made a move knows how uncomfortable it is to keep your video game collection. That if you play there, that if boxes packed for your consoles there … In that position is the trio of influencers. How could they have saved all their adventures in such a simple way and without taking up much space? Keep reading and we will tell you how they have done it.

Our protagonists had never considered how to take the battlefields, the stadiums full of fans and the loot they have hoarded in their forays. Ultimately, they needed to take all the adventures they have lived together, both competing against the rest of the world and joining forces cooperatively.

As if that weren’t enough, during the move they had to make room for an immense library of games, thousands of downloaded content in recent months and their saved games. The concern was instantly dispelled when an item as small as it was special entered the scene: a PlayStation Plus card.

PS5 and PS4 users have the ability to extend their experience thanks to PS Plus

Christmas is the time of year to share and enjoy with your loved ones, and what better way than to gift a subscription. Thanks to it, you can play together with your friends all the titles that have multiplayer functions. Are you one of those who fight for leather in FIFA 22? Do you prefer the lead storm in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Whatever your preference, PS Plus lets you connect with the vast PlayStation Network community.

But what’s really impressive about PS Plus is the amount of free games it offers each month. Each year you will receive more than 12 games for PS5 and 24 for PS4. Once the redemptions will remain linked to your profile. You will access this digital library as long as you are signed up for the subscription. Plus, every month you can discover new indie games developed by national talent from the PlayStation Talents program.

Being a member of PS Plus also offers you other benefits that complete the gaming experience. Beyond the offers with exclusive discounts, which are always available in the PS Store, you have 100 GB of cloud storage to save your games, and every month new free additional content. The main games of the moment collaborate with PlayStation to offer exclusive rewards, that is, that you will only find on PS5 and PS4. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular examples: each season start gives you access to a cosmetic package for being a PS Plus member. Other titles such as Rocket League, Apex Legends, and Fortnite also come with exclusive benefits with your subscription.

You can buy PS Plus cards in their 1, 3 or 12-month modality in the main establishments. This Christmas, if you are looking for the perfect gift, give the best gaming experience with 12 months of PS Plus for 59.99 euros. Never has something so small gave so much play.