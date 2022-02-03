The Biggest Hack in DeFi History Has Taken! Lost is astounding

Wormhole, one of the most popular bridges connecting Ethereum and Solana blockchains, has been hacked. It was stated that as a result of this attack, approximately 120,000 Ethereum was stolen. Here are the details…

Wormhole Attacked! Lost 120,000 ETH

The Wormhole protocol, designed to bridge different blockchains, faced a hack attack the other day. The balance sheet of this attack, which took place in the evening hours, was astonishing.

So much so that hackers disappeared with a total of 120,000 Ethereum with this attack. Considering the current price of Ethereum, the total loss is equivalent to approximately $324 million.

It is also the second-largest attack ever, right after DeFI’s $600 million Poly Network crypto heist, while it is the largest ever attack on Ethereum rival Solana network.

Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain network and a major player in the world of DeFi, where programmable pieces of code known as smart contracts can replace intermediaries such as banks and lawyers in certain business transactions.

Solana (SOL), a competitor to the newer Ethereum, is growing in popularity very quickly due to its cheaper transaction fee and faster usage than the popular cryptocurrency Ethereum.

Developers Confirmed Vulnerability

Wormhole developers, in a statement on their Twitter account at 23:42 CEST, reported that the network is offline for maintenance as a possible security exploit is being investigated.

An analysis by blockchain cybersecurity firm CertiK shows that the assets held by the attacker so far are at least $251 million in Ethereum, around $47 million in Solana, and more than $4 million in USDC.

It was initially stated that hackers stole 94,000 Ethereum. However, with a new statement made later, it was claimed that this amount was 120,000 ETH.

What is a Wormhole?

Cryptocurrency investors don’t usually transact in just one blockchain ecosystem, so developers have developed cross-chain bridges to allow users to send cryptocurrencies from one chain to another.

Wormhole is one of them. So much so that Wormhole is a protocol that allows users to move their tokens and NFTs between Solana and Ethereum.