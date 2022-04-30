The biggest feuds “under the deck” — and how things are today

Harsh seas! Since the “Below Deck” franchise debuted in 2013, viewers have been front row in some of reality TV’s biggest feuds.

The spin-off of the series “Under the Deck of the Mediterranean” shocked viewers when the inability of Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yone to look with all their eyes turned into the most memorable shooting to date.

Ever since the captain joined the show in the second season, Chef OG has struggled to please his boss. After several ups and downs on the screen, Hannah and Sandy’s problems reached their climax when Malia White informed the Australian native that there was valium and a vape pen with CBD in her cabin.

In the fifth season, the captain made an ambiguous decision to fire Hannah because of maritime law. At the time, Hannah accused Malia of misrepresenting the fact that she didn’t have a prescription for valium.

Amid the negative reaction to the sudden dismissal, Sandy responded to Hannah’s statements that there had been one-sided competition between them since they met.

“That’s not true. I’m a real captain, and I expect a level of service,” Sandy told Showbiz CheatSheet in April 2021. “Hannah was there for the camera. I was the captain there. Two different things. I really care about yachting. And I care about my job. I’m the captain, and she’s a waitress.

Hannah, for her part, was not shocked by Sandy’s comments about their different positions in the yachting industry. “So it came as a shock to other people, but not to me, because I always felt second-rate deck crew and the like when I worked with her.

Sandy later noted that she had no problems with Hannah after their difficult time on the Under Deck Med. “She’s still angry. It’s so hard because it wasn’t personal for me. It’s about my career,” the Florida native told us in September 2021. — When a member of the crew shows me something, and three other members of the crew copy it, my hands are tied. Yeah. I can’t.”

A month before, Malia also addressed her decision to report Hannah after they had a fight. “I don’t regret my job, but I regret how I handled it,” the bosun shared with us, noting that she could have “handled it much better.”

For Malia, watching the show gave a new perspective on how she could approach the situation. “Maybe I would try to stay away from it [because], being a boatswain, you don’t want to interfere with the crew’s affairs. But… you are in the place where you are right under the captain,” she added then.

Scroll down to find out about all of the most memorable Under Deck feuds over the years:

Hannah Ferrier and Sandy Yon (“Under the Mediterranean Deck”)

After several seasons of professional problems, Hannah left the Below Deck franchise after Sandy fired her for having valium and a CBD vape pen on board. Despite the fact that the founder of Ocean Academy Training showed her recipe shortly after she left the boat, Hannah decided not to return.

Where they are now: After a fight during the reunion in the fifth season, Hannah and Sandy continued to keep their distance from each other.

Malia White and Adam Glick (“Under the Deck of the Mediterranean”)

Viewers were thrilled when Malia’s relationship with Adam Glick and Wes Walton became complicated when the chef revealed his past with the then-sailor. In the Season 2 finale, Adam called out Malia for pulling him over and lying to Wes.

Where they are now: After Malia left the show, she rekindled her romance with Wes before the duo announced he was leaving for good. During season 3, Adam revealed that he has not mended relations with Malia since they were in the series.

Kate Chastain and Leon Walker (“Below Deck”)

In the popular TV series “Bravo” everything got mixed up: Leon Walker replaced Ben Robinson as chef in the third season. Unfortunately, Leon and Kate Chastain quickly began to quarrel over service and food.