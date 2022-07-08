The biggest fashion feils in the series “Welcome to Plattville”

The stars of “Welcome to Platteville” have a unique personal style, which is often appreciated by fans, but over the years they have had some fashion failures. The series tells the story of a sheltered Plath family, including Kim and Barry Plath, and their nine children. The children grew up in an isolated environment, and now they are learning to adapt to life in the real world. Over the four seasons of the show, they have internalized references to pop culture and adapted to life away from the family farm. They also learned how people usually dress outside of their small hometown.

While the Plath family is more divided than ever, and eldest son Ethan Plath is still at odds with his parents, all the actors of “Welcome to Plathville” have evolved over the seasons of the series. The “Welcome to Platteville” fashion reflects everyone’s emotions, and Kim has recently changed her style. Now the way she dressed corresponds to what she wants from her new life after separation from Barry. Moriah Plath does the same, dressing the way she wants, and she’s been getting creative with clothes since she left her family home.

Moriah dresses like a rebel child, either in all-black ensembles or in bright colors that demand attention, while Mika Plath dresses to show off her toned physique, often exposing her abs. Ethan and Isaac Plath would prefer to be near cars and planes, respectively, and they usually try to stay simple in old T-shirts. Lydia Plath is known as an obedient daughter, and she dresses accordingly, in long skirts. However, even Lydia has expanded this season.

3. Moriah’s vampire look

Ever since Moriah went on an independent trip to Welcome to Platteville, she has not dressed the way she was raised. Instead of loose clothing covering most of her body, she wears extremely revealing ensembles combined with heavy makeup and dyed hair. Fans have named some of Moria’s more racy outfits as they believe she over-compensates for her strict upbringing. They think she’s going too far with her personal style. This red bustier top and black shorts were too big for some Plathville fans, as they said that Moriah doesn’t look stylish. They also found the outfit unflattering.

2. Kim is changing the situation

Kim’s fashion mistakes are not so much related to what she wears as to what the clothes are. For three seasons of “Welcome to Platteville,” Kim wore modest clothes that covered her body and wanted her daughters to dress conservatively. By season 4, Kim had returned to everything she had been talking about for years, as she suddenly started dressing in more revealing tops. She even showed her legs in shorts. Fans think Kim is going through a midlife crisis, and her sudden wardrobe change reminds them of how she is changing. Many viewers were unhappy with how quickly she returned to her beliefs, just to look underwhelmed.

1. Purple and cheetah are incompatible

Taking first place, Moriah’s first dramatic hair dye reveal did not please fans of “Welcome to Platteville” and remains one of the most infamous images. She turned from blonde to bright purple hair, and fans felt that she made the image even more tasteless by wearing a matching cheetah print sports kit. Moriah’s appearance has divided fans in the past, but this is one of her most hated images.