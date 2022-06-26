The Biggest Death Trend in “Very Strange Things” Hints at the Final Twist of Season 4

WARNING! There are spoilers ahead for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, vol. 1!

The trend of killing characters with names with the letter “B” hints at the main twist of death in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Cases”. Each season of “Very Strange Cases” tells about the devastating death of a significant character: in the first season, the big death was Barb, in the second — Bob, and in the third — Billy. Since then, any character in the TV series “Very Strange Things” whose name begins with the letter “B” is at risk of dying, but this rule can apply not only to names.

After the loss of Billy, it seemed that the death trend of “B” in “Very Strange Things” would not continue in season 4. None of the new characters from season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” have names starting with “B”, with fan-favorite additions like Eddie. , Dmitry “Enzo” Antonov and Argyle seem safe by these standards. Even the new bullies from “Very Strange Cases”, such as Angela and Jason, do not fit into the death trend continuing in the series, which suggests that this unwritten rule may instead refer to one of the main characters of the series.

Although there are no more main characters with a name with the letter “B” in “Very Strange Cases”, there are several with a surname with a “B”, primarily the Byers family. While Joyce’s survival seems assured after season 4 of “Very Strange Cases,” that doesn’t necessarily apply to her sons Will and Jonathan Byers. In fact, in the fourth season of Very Strange Cases, Jonathan Byers is largely demoted to a minor character, suggesting that he may have a hero’s last sacrificial moment in the finale. Characters in past seasons have referred to Jonathan simply as “Byers,” so if the Duffers intend to continue the biggest death trend in the series, Jonathan’s death in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Cases” won’t be too much of a stretch.

While it’s still possible that the “B” death trend has officially ended in Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers and the cast have teased that serious deaths are expected in the second volume finale of Season 4 of Stranger Things. The co-authors hinted that no one is safe in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Cases,” which suggests the unexpected death of at least one of the show’s most significant characters. Steve Harrington and Eddie Munson seem to be at the top of the chopping board, but Jonathan or Will would be a much more shocking death in a battle against the Inside and Out.

The “B” death rule from “Very Strange Cases”—if it also applies to surnames—could indicate a fatal twist for Murray Bauman in season 4. with Joyce, Hopper and Dmitry, it is unlikely to end with a happy homecoming. Trailers for the second volume of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” have already teased that Murray and Hopper will use fire to fight demogorgons in a Russian prison, but the code name “Bald Eagle” may not be able to escape the attacks of the inverted creatures. Whether it’s Murray Bauman, Will Byers or Jonathan Byers, the death trend in “Very Strange Cases” could mean a shocking end for one of the series’ best characters.