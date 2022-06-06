The Biggest Changes We Noticed in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer

Resident Evil 4 Remake was showcased on the recent PlayStation State of Play, and there are a few notable changes to the classic action/horror title, which is visible from the trailer right at the gate. Many may have expected that Resident Evil’s approach would be different from the original 2005 game, and it seems that this opinion was well founded. Instead, Capcom seems to be bringing this game in line with the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, bringing it closer to its survival horror roots.

The original Resident Evil 4 marked the beginning of the future of the Resident Evil franchise and created a well-oiled action-horror with excellent pace and exciting scenery, but at the same time preserving the camp and thrills that the series is famous for. After the exploits of Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 2, a new US agent appeared in the game, who was ordered by the president to save his daughter from a cult in a remote region of Europe. Leon was trained and battle-tested for several years between the Raccoon City incident and the events of Resident Evil 4. This improvement in skills meant that suspending disbelief was not a problem-Leon was more than capable of surviving in situations not unlike his first assignment. Despite this, many fans of the series did not agree with this approach, as many argued that Resident Evil 4 was significantly less scary. Despite the fears of fans, the reception and sales of the game proved that the direction was what Resident Evil needed.

However, the trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake seems to be a compromise between two camps — fans who loved action-oriented improvements and fans who sought to revive the horrors of survival. Capcom decided to implement several Resident Evil 4 game mechanics in the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, which were a resounding success. The trailer also shows the return of the over-the-shoulder style popularized in the original, in brief snippets where Leon carefully scans familiar places. Ashley Graham will return, as well as Luis Cera, Ada Wong and the main antagonist Osmund Saddler. It is unknown how much the story will change and what changes will happen to the villains, locations and cast, but the trailer shows some significant changes that fans can expect.

Ashley has been redesigned, and she may have an extended role in the RE 4 remake.

Ashley Graham from Resident Evil 4 has been remade on the model of Instagram star Ella Freya in accordance with a new approach to character modeling in the remake of Resident Evil 2. Ashley no longer wears a plaid skirt and turtleneck, now she wears a dark orange-red coat and something similar to tights with boots. This newly designed Ashley is first depicted in the trailer racing through a dark swampy area in a state of panic.

At another moment in the trailer, Ashley stops in front of the gate, the camera turns behind her. The change in perspective suggests that the game is about to hand over control to the player. The remake of Resident Evil 4 may further rethink the story, as there may be a prologue in which the player will be tasked with leading Ashley away from the cultists until she is inevitably captured. If this is the case, then the players will most likely see a kidnapping in the game this time, which will add more emotional significance to the character.

Ada Wong also received an update in the remake of Resident Evil 4

Ada Wong has also undergone a costume redesign, which will probably make more sense for the new piece. Ada wears a harness and a thicker red sweater, which seems more appropriate than the silk red dress she wore in high heels in the original title. The designers may have wanted to make Ada less objective and make the clothes she wears make much more sense in a cold and dreary village. This outfit would undoubtedly be more protective and combat-ready for the mysterious Resident Evil mercenary. It looks like Capcom has kept the original Ada model again, preserving the continuity between it and the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Leon’s backstory before the Resident Evil 4 remake can be revealed

In a dark and tense flashback, Leon apparently recalls his meeting with the President of the United States. This rendezvous supposedly leads to his assignment to rescue Ashley. Although this is not the same Adam Benford with whom President Leon established a relationship in Resident Evil 6, his recent promotion may have made Leon a reliable ally he trusts. An audio clip is played at the beginning of the trailer, which sounds as if the operatives confirm Ashley’s whereabouts — meaning that his possible players will get an extended opening sequence, rather than text crawling and exposure in the middle of a car ride in the original Resident Evil 4. .