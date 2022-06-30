The biggest changes to Pokémon Pokémon Yellow from Red & Blue

Pokémon Yellow was a remake Red and Blue, which changed a few things, and Pokédex was among those changes, which featured a big difference in the Pokemon available. In a sense, the game was a mixture of red and blue, although it had several completely unique moves. Players who switched to yellow from previous games probably got some surprises while trying to fill out the pokedex.

Pokémon Yellow was released after Pokémon Red and Blue, and, as in these games, the action took place in the Kanto region. It has a decent amount of changes compared to previous games, some of which were influenced by anime. For example, the initial Pikachu player in Pokémon Yellow gives up his pokeball, and Jesse and James from Team Rocket are recurring opponents in the storyline. However, the differences are not only related to the plot. There are also mechanical changes, for example, those that can be found in Pokedex.

For Pokémon Yellow, many changes to Pokédex need to be taken into account, and while players will most likely realize this shortly after the game launches, they will probably play for quite a while before fully realizing what has been changed. and added. Fortunately, the Pokédex differences between the versions can be summed up quite easily.

Yellow features exclusive versions of Pokemon from Red and Blue

Pokemon exclusive to the version is a trick that has existed since the very beginning of the Pokémon series. Every time a new generation is released, Pokemon appear in one new version. For example, the Monkey family could only be caught in red, and the Bellspruit family could only be caught in blue. Multiple versions of Pokemon for each game are not the most popular mechanics, but it has remained in the series for every generation.

Yellow takes most of the Pokemon for a particular version from Red and Blue and makes them available for capture. The Sandshrew, Vulpix, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, and Bellsprout families, as well as Scyther and Pinsir, were either Red or Blue. However, they can all fall into Yellow. This gives him a larger pool of potential catches than in the previous two games, which had a fair amount of Pokemon split between them.

By taking exclusive Pokemon from both versions, Yellow managed to increase the total pokedex. Players who were previously disappointed that they could not catch a certain Pokemon in their first game had a good chance to do it in Yellow. It even allowed players to collect all 3 original starting Pokemon in the game, which could only be done in the original by exchanging with other players.

Some Pokemon have been removed from the Pokémon Yellow pokedex

Previously, one of the advantages of the game was the appearance of Pokemon exclusive to the Yellow version. However, the pokedex in the game was not perfect. Despite the fact that Pokemon from both red and blue were included in the game, there were only 151 Pokemon in Pokedex. Some of them were exclusive versions that remained exclusive. However, several Pokemon that were in both previous versions were excluded from Yellow, which is a much more difficult situation.

Firstly, any Pokemon associated with Team Rocket was removed from Pokédex, so the Action, Koffing and Meowt families were banned. However, removing other Pokemon didn’t make sense. Previously, exclusive versions of Electabuzz and Magmar were excluded from Pokédex, as was Jynx, a Pokemon that could only be obtained through in-game trading Red & Blue, which, fortunately, was not similar to Mindy’s Hunter Diamond and Pearl trading. However, a good contender for the title of the strangest neglect would be the Weedle line. A weak Pokemon beetle from an early game that was available in both versions, but for some reason was excluded from Pokémon Yellow, while a similar Butterfly line remained.

Although Yellow’s Pokédex combines elements from the Red and Blue offerings, it is by no means complete. Some players who wanted to get their favorites back from Red or Blue could face an unpleasant surprise when they were blocked in the new version. However, Yellow has one Pokédex omission that may be more shocking than any other.

The evolution of Pikachu, Raichu, is not available in Pokémon Yellow

Raichu is a developed form of Pikachu, and he gives a pretty respectable improvement to his developed form, especially in terms of speed and attack. Although he is nowhere near as famous as his previous form, Raichu is a cooler Pokemon than Pikachu. This fact makes the decision not to allow Raichu to play with Pikachu in the main role quite mysterious.

The most likely explanation for this is another hint of anime. In the Pokemon anime, Pikachu Ash never evolves and actively refuses to do so when given the opportunity.