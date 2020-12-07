The Biggest Boom in the Last Three Years

It was announced that the strongest explosion of the last three years occurred in the sun. Ultraviolet and X-rays emitted by the explosion, calculated to be M4.4 in size, ionized the upper region of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Last Sunday, the strongest explosion of the last three years occurred on the Sun and the magnitude of the explosion was measured as M4.4. Class M is used to represent medium-sized explosions, A, B and C for smaller explosions, and X class for the largest explosions. Similar to the Richter scale, each letter is 10 times the strength of the previous one. So an M-class explosion is 10 times bigger than a C-class.

Although the event is the biggest solar flare of the last three years, it is very difficult to notice except for experts. SpaceWeather’s Dr. “Amateur radio operators and sailors may have noticed strange propagation effects at frequencies below 20 MHz. Some broadcasts below 10 MHz went out completely,” Tony Phillips said in a statement.

The sun may have had some of the blast:

This may be because the Sun itself blocks some of the scattering. At this point, Dr. Phillips claimed that his mass may have contained some of the explosion, as the explosion site was behind the southeastern part of the Sun. This means that the explosion could be a class X event.

The coronal mass ejection consisting of plasma and the accompanying magnetic field rushed into space. According to experts, if such an explosion had hit the Earth, a powerful geomagnetic storm could have occurred on the planet. Since the sunspot where the explosion occurred will move to the part of the Sun facing the Earth in a few days, such an event is said to occur this week.

The sun had entered a new era last September, which usually brought with it big explosions like this. The Sun’s activity will continue to increase halfway through its 11-year cycle until July 2025, when it is predicted to reach its next maximum.

The previous largest solar flare occurred in June, and its magnitude was measured as class M. This explosion caused a minor radio outage, while a smaller Class C explosion occurred about three hours later.



