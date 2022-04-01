The big whale bought surprisingly many coins in this meme!

According to Whale Stats, which provides data on the web, a whale named “Bombur” has added a large number of meme coins to his bag over the past 24 hours. Here are the details…

Whale Adds a $4.4 Million Meme Coin to Its Portfolio

One of the wealthy investors, who is called a “whale” because of the abundance of coins he holds, seems to have focused on one of the most popular meme coins – shiba inu (SHIB). A whale named Bombur bought 175.2 billion SHIB tokens over the past day. Thus, the total amount of the transaction amounted to $ 4.4 million.

Bombur, J.R.R. This is the name of one of the dwarves who traveled to the Lonely Mountain with Thorin Oakenshield and Bilbo Baggins in Tolkien’s cult fantasy novel The Hobbit. Whalestats reported that the owner of this wallet made three SHIB purchases and transferred tokens to the address 0x2ee555c9006a9dc4674f01e0d4dfc58e013708f0. These three separate transactions are 57,871,907,885; it consists of 58,807,087,673 and 58,624,985,970 shiba inu.

Keith sold what he bought

But so far, Bombur has sold most of the purchased SHIB tokens. Whales (the top 100 wallets whose transaction data is guided by WhaleStats) often trade popular altcoins such as Shiba Inu and ApeCoin. Kit’s portfolio now consists of various tokens associated with the company. As we reported on Somagnews, WhaleStats discovered transactions related to frequent purchases of SHIB from another wallet named after Tolkien’s character named the dwarf “Gimli”, one of the key characters in the Lord of the Rings book trilogy.

Meanwhile, the price of SHIB has fallen as the price of bitcoin has adjusted. Bitcoin has lost about 4 percent of its dollar value in the last 24 hours, while the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency has lost about $100 billion, which is an expected drop. Bitcoin has grown fantastically to $48,000, completing a total of eight days in the green zone. However, everything changed when the price dropped to $45,000. It also affected the market as a whole, and the price of the second largest meme coin, SHIB, dropped a lot. SHIB recorded a drop of 7.9%.