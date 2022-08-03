“The Big Evil” Season 3 of Harley Quinn has never been filmed before

“Harley Quinn” showrunner Patrick Schumaker teases that the season three villain will be something DC has never done before. The premiere of the adult animated series “Harley Quinn” took place on November 29, 2019, and critics and fans praised the balance of dark comedy and serious plot. The show was renewed for a 3rd season in 2020, and although its release took some time, the 3rd season of “Harley Quinn” premiered on HBO Max on July 28, 2022. The season will consist of 10 episodes, and the finale will air in September. 15.

The series tells the story of Harley Quinn, her friend Poison Ivy and a motley gang of rogue villains who are struggling to make a name for themselves on the Gotham crime scene. Among other accolades of the series, what viewers like is that it has a very unique take on familiar DC characters. Since Harley Quinn is free from language censorship, profanity, R-rated jokes about their characters and working with taboo topics, the animated show is definitely different from the DC universe. The show does what no other DC series has done, and the showrunners like to keep viewers on their toes with each new episode.

In an interview with Screen Rant at Comic-Con in San Diego, Schumaker said that most of all he is looking forward to appearing in the third season of the big evil. While he doesn’t reveal this season’s villain, the co-showrunner is confident it will surprise viewers—even longtime DC fans. While Schumaker goes on to say that this villain can polarise viewers, he also notes that it’s something that’s never been seen before in the entire DC universe. Read Schumaker’s full comment below:

What I’m really looking forward to is the mid-season when we find out who our antagonist is this season; who is the Big Bad. And I think it will surprise some people. I don’t think this has been done before in the DC universe – in the entire DC canon. [Laughs] Maybe it will be polarization. I don’t know. I think it’s quite fun and unexpected, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.

Despite the fact that Harley Quinn is chasing a motley group of villains, there are also antagonists in the series. Season 1 focused on Harley’s battle with the Legion of Doom to try to earn himself a place in their ranks, as well as evading Commissioner Gordon and Batman. In the second season, Harley fought for territorial control with other Gotham villains such as the Riddler, Two-Face and Bane. Harley Quinn, as in many other DCU series, used classic Batman villains as antagonists in the series, however, given that Schumaker says there was never much evil in the third season, perhaps the new villain won’t be a villain at all.

With a hint of Schumaker, perhaps viewers will see for the first time how a DC hero steps into the role of a villain. Since season 1, the heroes of Batman and the Justice League have regularly appeared in the series, and Nightwing joined the cast of season 3. The main villain of season 3 should appear somewhere in the middle of the season, so soon fans of Harley Quinn can expect a big surprise from the new antagonist of the show.