The big day has come! Total War Saga: Troy free

Epic Games Store, which entered into a fierce fight with its rival Steam with the free games it gave this year, came up with another free game. Total War Saga: Troy, which has been promoted for a while and will only be free for 24 hours, has taken its place in the store. The new game of the Total War series, which has a special place for strategy lovers, will take us to the magical atmosphere of Ancient Greece.

Total War Saga: Troy is free for one day

Epic Games Store, which made great success with games such as GTA 5, Civilization VI, Borderlands, will present Total War Saga: Troy to game lovers for free, provided that it is exclusive to its own platform, thanks to the event it has launched. After the 24-hour campaign, the game will only be available on the Epic Games Store for 12 months, according to the agreement with SEGA. It will take place on the Steam platform in 2021.

It is about the period of the Trojan War, which took place in Homer’s epic Iliad. You will be able to witness the turning points of the age as you experience the war waged by her husband Menalaos and her brother, the Mycenaean King Agamemnon, against the young Trojan prince Paris, who abducted Helen from his palace in Sparta.

To add the game to your library, you will first need to open an Epic Games Store account. You will then need to find the game in the store and click the install button. Afterwards, if you click the order option from the next screen, the game will be in your account for free forever. However, it should not be forgotten that there are many people who want to own and download the game and download speed may decrease due to heavy traffic at first.

The recommended system requirements specified by Sega and Creative Assembly of the game, which will be possible to play on mid-level computers, are as follows;

Intel i5-6600 or Ryzen 5 2600x processor,

8 GB RAM,

NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 270X 2 GB video card,

28 GB free space.

By the way, an add-on package will be waiting for us shortly after the release of the game. The package that makes Amazon warriors playable will be active in the store in September 2020. However, it is not yet known whether the package will be free or not.



