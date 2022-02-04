The Big Day Has Arrived For These 20 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Altcoin markets are heavily influenced by the coin’s ecosystem, community meetups, and integrations. Therefore, the focus of investors is on these developments.

Here’s what will happen in 20 altcoin projects today

Space Monkey Token (MONKE) is holding a question and answer event for its weekly progress report.

Joining the Polygon (MATIC) network, Peachfolio (PCHF) will hold a question-and-answer event with Polygon.

The postponed Numeraire (NMR) conference will begin in San Francisco.

ClassicDoge (XDOGE) announced the Telegram meeting where a stock market listing will be announced.

Portuma (POR) announced that Portoken has passed the supervisory tests of CERTIK.

TRON founder Justin Sun’s Sun Token (SUN) will be broadcast live on Youtube.

BitMart lists Frontier (FRONT).

Avalanche (AVAX) and Ferrum Network (FRM) teams will hold a question and answer event.

Ergo (ERG) will hold a question and answer event where questions about Ergo and Blockchain will be answered.

Chia (XCH) will hold the first meeting of 2022.

Equilibrium CEO and founder Alex Melikhov and Polkadex (PDEX) manager and co-founder Vivek Prasannan will hold a question and answer event.

Alpha Finance (ALPHA) will hold a session with UtahDao on Discord.

DAO Maker (DAO) will hold a Q&A event with KingdomX on Telegram.

Celsius Network (CEL) is announcing that a live broadcast session will take place on Youtube.

Marinade staked SOL (MSOL) and Solana-based exchange Aldrin (RIN) are holding a Q&A event.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Quantstamp (QSP) lists Render Token (RNDR) and Aventus (AVT).

Bitci.com announced that Adanaspor’s fan token ADANA’s volume competition for transactions with BITCI parity has started. A total of 100,000 BITCI will be given to the first 50 people with the highest volume in the ADANA/BITCI pair. The event will end on March 4.

As Bitci announced, the ANKA/TRY volume competition, in which a total of 200 thousand ANKA tokens will be distributed to those who trade in Ankaragücü’s ANKA token and Turkish lira (TRY) parity, ends on March 2. The event started on February 2nd.