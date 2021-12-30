The Big Bang Theory: Why One Of Its Leads Was Eliminated In Two Episodes

When The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007, no one could have foreseen that it would become one of the most popular cult comedies of recent times. Endorsed by a talented creative team and a brilliant cast, it won the admiration and affection of audiences around the world with 12 full seasons that continue to air after its end in May 2019.

The show’s light and fun tone positioned it as the audience’s favorite to this day and transformed its leads Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Howard) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj), who would be joined by Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette), in stars of international fame who captured the interest of the audience in each of their 279 episodes, except for two in which they noticed with concern the absence of one of its main characters.

Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, transformed almost from the first moment of her on-screen appearance into one of the most beloved characters on the show as the beautiful and friendly neighbor Sheldon Cooper (Parsons) and the love target of Leonard Hofstadter (Galecki). , who we saw on screen becoming more and more important to the show surrounded by anecdotes and curiosities.

Data such as the mystery behind what was Penny’s last name, her romantic scenes with Leonard, the unique relationship she had with Sheldon and Amy, among many other aspects of her character arc during her important passage through The Big Bang Theory, highlights a particular moment in which he became the only main cast member not to appear in every episode the show aired.

In 2010, fans of The Big Bang Theory and Kaley Cuoco did not enjoy the actress’s performance in episodes 5 and 6 of the fourth season, and she was not even mentioned in the first of the two, this would become the only time a main character would be absent in 12 years of the show. It was through an interview with the TVLine medium that the star explained the real reason that prevented him from shooting her scenes for several weeks at that time.

Cuoco suffered a spectacular accident when he fell from a horse that caused the fracture of one of her legs. The interpreter, who has practiced horse riding since she was a child, also explained during her participation in the presenter Ellen DeGeneres’s program that the 2010 accident occurred because her horse was scared by something and ran out of control, causing her to fall.

“I had two broken bones in my leg, and one was even sticking out …. I was in the hospital for almost three weeks, I had two surgeries …. Nobody believed in the severity of the accident because I healed very quickly, but Chuck Lorre moved some threads to get me in touch with one of the best doctors in Los Angeles. I was very lucky. “