The Big Bang Theory: where is the cast of the comedy series going?

The Big Bang Theory: Almost two years after the end of the series, The Big Bang Theory continues as one of the most acclaimed comedy series in recent years. The story of the nerds Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj and their romantic adventures has won many viewers around the world. Likewise, the cast of the series also captivated fans.

But where is the cast of the comedy series going today? To kill a little the longing of the series, here we gather the main information about the career of the cast after the end of the comedy.

Shall we find out where the cast of The Big Bang Theory is?

Jim Parsons (Sheldon)

Actor Jim Parsons has not yet left the universe of the series. Currently, he still plays his character’s adult voice on the show Young Sheldon, which portrays the life of the peculiar scientist when he was still a child.

In addition, he recently starred in Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil, a film in which he was Larry Simpson, the prosecuting attorney for one of the greatest serial killers in history. In 2020, he also participated in the Hollywood series, on Netflix, and in the movie The Boys In The Band, adapted from a Broadway play.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard)

The actor who played Leonard, Sheldon’s best friend, returned to his role as David Healy in The Conners. He was in the series before The Big Bang Theory and that was the role that leveraged his career.

Galecki also participated in the dubbing of the film Juntos Para Semper, but has had no other roles so far. In 2020, he became a father!

Kaley Cuoco (Penny)

Currently, Kaley Cuoco is successful as the protagonist and producer of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant series. She has also been cast as the Harlequin in a DC animation.

In March, the actress was also confirmed as Doris Day in a miniseries commissioned by Warner Bros. Television and its own production company. However, to date, we still have no details on the production.

Simon Helberg (Howard)

Although he does not have many roles after the end of The Big Bang Theory, Simon Helberg has already been confirmed in the production As Sick as They Made Us, an indie drama that also has actress Mayim Bialik in the cast. Recently, Glee actress Dianna Agron was also confirmed in production.

Helberg will also participate in Annette, a musical film starring Adam Driver. The project’s release date has not yet been announced.

Kunal Nayyar (Raj)

Shortly after the end of the series, Kunal Nayyar played a doctor in Sweetness In The Belly, a film starring Dakota Fanning. He also voiced the character Guy Diamond on Trolls World Tour and participated in the film Think Like a Dog alongside Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox.

Melissa Rauch (Bernadette)

The Bernadette of the series also participated in some films and series after The Big Bang Theory. Between 2019 and 2020, she starred in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundry and Jason Winer’s Ode to Joy, alongside big movie names like Martin Freeman and Meryl Streep.

The actress also participated in the Black Monday series and lent her voice to three characters in the animation Robot Chicken. In 2020, she also had her first child!

Mayim Bialik (Amy)

The actress who played Sheldon’s girlfriend was also busy after the series ended. As we already mentioned above, she will meet one of the actors in the cast of The Big Bang Theory in the production As Sick As They Made Us, in which she will also be director.

In addition, she also participated in Carla, an American adaptation of the hit BBC sitcom.

Did you see just how many projects the actors in the series had? Now, you can kill the nostalgia through all these other films and series.

Did you like to know where the Big Bang Theory actors are? Leave your comment below and share this text on social networks!