The Big Bang Theory: What we suspected about the fight of these two protagonists

The Big Bang Theory concluded almost three years ago. On May 19, 2019, the CBS broadcast network aired the final episode of the sitcom, which has won the hearts of fans for the twelve seasons it has been on the air since it began in 2008. A nostalgic farewell that Many wish it hadn’t happened.

The series, starring mainly Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, quickly became one of the most successful sitcoms of recent decades, managing to consolidate a huge fan base around the world, thanks not only to its fascinating and funny stories, but also to the interpretive quality of each of its characters.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, The Big Bang Theory featured a group of friends whose cast members always showed themselves off-screen as such; that despite the disagreements of their characters, they always put their brotherhood ahead to the point of considering themselves a family, since that was how the fans perceived them from the first moment. They all spent a lot of time together for more than a decade on set during the production of the show, and there’s no doubt that the stars of The Big Bang Theory remain friends even though they’ve gone their separate ways since wrapping up filming for the show. CBS broadcast network series.

A display of brotherhood among the cast members was demonstrated during the development of The Big Bang Theory. In 2017, a Variety article revealed that Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco, who at the time were earning $1 million per episode, agreed to take a $100,000 pay cut each to free up funding.

The huge gesture was made in order to increase the salaries of the newest members of the cast of The Big Bang Theory that included Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski). A movement, which undoubtedly evidenced the strong camaraderie between the key actors in the program according to the medium.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory know that Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) and Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter) are close in real life. However, this does not seem to be the case for Kaley Cuoco (Penny) and Bialik, as according to some media, their relationship was only professional and ended along with the show. They reportedly didn’t get along during filming, to the point of fighting when the cameras weren’t rolling. A reason why the producers were forced to keep them apart on set, something that was previously denied by Amy’s interpreter.