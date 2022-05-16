The Big Bang Theory: What We Suspect About Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco’s Relationship

Although The Big Bang Theory tells about the friendship between intelligent and not so intelligent people, and that one of them could have been the one represented by Sheldon and Penny throughout the history of this series so loved by fans and that its protagonists Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco have managed to stay in real life long after the series.

Secretly, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, the two stars on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, were closer than people realized. Although Jim’s iconic character, a scientist named Dr. Sheldon Cooper, lived with his best friend and fellow scientist, Dr. Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and their sexy neighbor was Penny, they shared much more than scenes in a codependent relationship triangle.

The character of Sheldon, who later had his own spin-off “Young Sheldon”, was a boy genius who was already attending college at age eleven and by the time he was 16, he had already finished his Ph.D. She suffers from Asperger’s and doesn’t understand the simple aspects of socializing, despite having an IQ of 187. Kaley Cuoco, on the other hand, plays Penny, an aspiring actress who works as a waitress with a normal IQ but that when comparing it with that of her neighbors, makes her look like a fool.

Penny and Sheldon, the two very different almost opposite characters, and although in the plot they have experiences where they rarely get along, they were a good pair for television. While off screen, Kaley and Jim have a strong and solid friendship relationship of more than 10 years, which was how long The Big Bang Theory lasted on the air.

In the case of Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, their on-screen relationship even spilled over into their real life and they dated for a few years, trying to keep it a secret for the sake of the show, but in the end it didn’t work out the way they hoped and they fell apart. they separated.

“It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and we never went anywhere together. We were very protective of ourselves and the show and we didn’t want anything to ruin it. We knew how to keep it inside and never take it on that set, ever.”

It is well known that Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki are very close in real life. Both actors have a lot in common and their bond has resulted in their characters having good chemistry on television. The truth is that most of the actors in this great series are still great friends after the series ended and each one went their own way.