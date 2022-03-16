The Big Bang Theory: What Kunal Nayyar never imagined would happen when he agreed to be Raj

The biggest hook of The Big Bang Theory was that it featured a very particular group of friends who represented the outcasts of society without much luck picking up girls. His original staging cast the characters of Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh Koothrappali, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler, and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette. Rostenkowski, the favorites of audiences from all over the world.

In The Big Bang Theory, we met the brilliant Rajesh Ramayan “Raj” Koothrappali, a brilliant astrophysicist and best friend of Howard Wolowitz, who often hangs out at Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment. Throughout his narrative arc in the 12 seasons that the series lasted, he showed himself as a lover of love, that although he had a successful professional life with the advancement of his investigations, his personal life was very complicated and lonely when it came to searching for to his soulmate.

Raj was one of the most interesting arcs in the sitcom and, in the opinion of many, one of the characters that could be developed much more. Although in the end he ended up becoming a more self-confident man, no one forgets that in the first seasons of the show one of his greatest attractions for comedy was his difficulty in not being able to talk or interact with other women and the discovery that alcohol was the solution, although in the long run he got over it.

The series ended in May 2019 and Kunal Nayyar has continued his artistic path in other interesting projects with characters diametrically opposed to his role in The Big Bang Theory such as Criminal: UK and Suspicion (currently on air). Generations that are added thanks to the repetitions of the show through different platforms and television networks, are still interested in knowing more about the interpreter and his character.

One of Kunal Nayyar’s best moments as Raj

One of the personal aspects most commented on and known by the vast majority of Nayyar’s followers is the happiness that surrounds him since he fell in love and got married in 2011 with the spectacular Neha Kapur, who works professionally as an actress, model and having been chosen as Miss India in 2006. However, there is another little-known anecdote that is also related to his love life and a child’s dream that he never thought would come true.

It is known to all of his fans that The Big Bang Theory featured a long list of celebrity guests on screen during its 12-year run. But in season 3, Kunal Nayyar came face to face with his childhood crush, actress Danica McKellar, so he had to make a great effort to stay calm and not appear nervous in the scenes he shared with the actress about all in the sequence in which he kisses her. McKellar appeared in the role of Abby, a woman Raj meets on a college site for graduate students and professors.

“Life was complete when I kissed Winnie Cooper, The Wonder Years was one of my favorite shows growing up, and Winnie (McKellar’s character in The Wonder Years) was the woman of my dreams,” the actor said.

“I remember wondering how I could pull off a cool ‘I don’t care’ look. It felt like high school all over again, of course it was all in my head; all I thought was, ‘I’m going to be on this great show,'” he added.