The Big Bang Theory: This track reveals that there were fights between cast members

The Big Bang Theory is rated as one of the most successful sitcoms of recent decades. Premiering in September 2007, it aired uninterrupted until May 2019 when it concluded on CBS, after twelve seasons bringing joy and fun to the screens of fans, who to this day are clamoring for a reboot.

The series followed a group of scientific friends who, with their antics, managed to get into the hearts of millions of fans around the world. After its finale, with each network rerun of The Big Bang Theory, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom continues to build its strong fan base.

During all the time that The Big Bang Theory was on the air, the fans of the series did not see on their screens anything other than the brotherhood and solidarity between the characters, despite the constant disagreements between them, especially with the occurrences of the awkward and annoying Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Importantly, The Big Bang Theory cast members spent a little over a decade on set together. A time that was enough to establish bonds of friendship between them due to their closeness during the long daily work days. An example of this was the solidarity gesture of Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco in favor of their co-stars, when they decided to reduce their salary to equitably distribute the income from the interpretation of their roles.

However, it is likely that behind the scenes some disagreements could have occurred between the main actors of the successful program. A conclusive theory from fans of The Big Bang Theory suggests that there were fights between some members of the cast on the film set. The hypothesis is based on some clues obtained after they dedicated themselves to investigating the official accounts of the actors on social networks.

Fans are convinced that some former Big Bang Theory co-stars aren’t getting along. After the sitcom ended in 2019, through tracking fans noticed that certain cast members don’t follow each other on social media, leading them to surmise that issues occurred between them while filming the CBS sitcom.

According to the British outlet The Sun, Reddit fans noticed that Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Mayim Bialik (Amy) did not follow Johnny Galecki (Leonard) on Instagram. They also noted that Galecki was not following Bialik. And as they dug deeper, they realized that Kaley Cuoco (Penny) wasn’t following Bialik either. It is thought that there might have been some unknown drama between these cast members, which has always been kept secret from the public, although fans could never confirm any of this.