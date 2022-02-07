The Big Bang Theory: This is why Chuck Lorre thought the series would be canceled

The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most popular comedies in CBS television history, which is why this drama is so special to many. One of his most obvious demonstrations of love took place on May 16, 2019, when the last and bittersweet episode was broadcast, where a total of 23.44 million viewers were shown.

Although the lead actors of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), finally won their coveted Nobel Prize for their work on The Big Bang Theory, the network was never the same without airing their episodes. However, it is thanks to reruns and streaming platforms that viewers can continue to tune in to the best moments of the drama.

Sheldon, Amy, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) have earned a place in the hearts of their CBS fans. , and these moments are remembered from the group’s countless takeout dinners on the couch to the sweet moments of friendship.

Despite the immense popularity of The Big Bang Theory, producer and creator Chuck Lorre once thought the project would fail. Apparently, everything was due to the schedule of the program. It was in September of the year 2007, when this comedy premiered for the first time, and since then, it has been broadcasting on Monday nights at 8:30 p.m. m. between How I Met Your Mother and Two and a Half Men.

Just a few episodes after the premiere, the Writers Guild of America strike aired, forcing production to stop. In February 2008, the strike came to an end, and The Big Bang Theory began airing at 8 pm, which is why Chuck Lorre feared that the drama would be affected by its time change.

The Big Bang Theory schedule could be a problem for Chuck Lorre

Chuck Lorre was concerned that the ratings would decline and that eventually the production would be forced to cancel the series. Later, in 2009, at the San Diego Comic-Con, Lorre exposed this fear that had been tormenting him for years. So were his words:

“You guys followed us when they put us on 8 and that’s what kept us alive”… “We did eight shows before the strike took us out on our first season. When the strike ended, CBS put us on 8 :00 and we thought that might be the end. You followed us and kept us alive and that’s when we got the two-year payback when we did well in 8.”