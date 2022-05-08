The Big Bang Theory: This is how the end paid tribute to the pilot episode

The Big Bang Theory, one of the most successful sitcoms of recent times on television, premiered in late 2007 on the CBS broadcast network and became a fan favorite. It remained on the air for 12 seasons, until it concluded in May 2019 with a final episode that paid tribute to its first broadcast.

The successful series created by Chuck Lorre and starring mainly Johnny Galecki as Leonard, Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper and Kaley Cuoco as Penny, since the first time it appeared on the screens, it has captured the hearts of the audience thanks to its fascinating and funny stories. and also to the excellent interpretation of the characters that were part of the cast, including Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik.

It was for over a decade that the cast of actors stuck together as they played their characters on The Big Bang Theory. And in all this time, the situation comedy was always loaded with details that were surely not included in the stories by chance, but to celebrate some important moment, as it happened in the final episode of season 12, the last of the show. from CBS.

The final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired on May 19, 2019. It was a very emotional moment, as the actors were not saying goodbye to their characters, but also to the millions of viewers who followed them season after season. But, a detail that went beyond the Nobel Prize awarded to Sheldon was what caught the attention.

Recall that with the end of The Big Bang Theory, fans saw the gang reunited for Chinese food one last time on screen. And as some might have noticed, there was a reference to the show’s pilot episode that aired back in 2007 when the show first premiered.

It turns out that while the friends were reunited on the final broadcast, Penny was wearing the same t-shirt that she wore the first time she appeared on screen in The Big Bang Theory. Without a doubt, this was a beautiful detail that nobody expected and that somehow represented a tribute to the premiere of the series. Notably, when the series aired its 100th episode, Penny was also wearing the same item of clothing as a symbolic act to celebrate the achievement.