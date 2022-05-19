The Big Bang Theory: This actor kissed his childhood sweetheart on the CBS sitcom

The Big Bang Theory may have ended three years ago on the CBS broadcast network, but the hit sitcom remains one of the most-watched shows on television for decades, thanks to its hilarious stories that kept millions hooked. of fans around the world.

The series remained on the air for 12 seasons and ended in May 2019, after closing the story arcs of each of the characters who, with their occurrences, managed to get fully into the hearts of the viewers. During its long screen run, The Big Bang Theory featured a sizable number of guest stars who came to be a part of the show’s riveting narrative.

Actresses of the stature of Carrie Fisher, Summer Glau or Katee Sackhoff, appeared at different times over the years in The Big Bang Theory, but it was in the third season of the CBS series when one of the main actors of the comedy he came face to face on set with his childhood crush in real life. And not only that, but he even kissed her in a romantic scene.

It was in season 3 of The Big Bang Theory, when Kunal Nayyar, who played astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, finally met the woman he was in love with in real life when he was just a teenager. This is Danica McKellar, who appeared on the CBS series playing Abby, a woman Rajesh met at a college gathering for students and faculty in the episode titled “The Psychic Vortex.”

As fans know, in The Big Bang Theory, Rajesh had trouble relating to women. During the first season of the show, the character could not talk to them, but it was not until the third installment that he managed to overcome his fear of him with the help of an external agent, which led him to seek an active love life.

In season 3 of The Big Bang Theory, Kunal Nayyar came face to face with Danica McKellar who appeared as Rajesh’s love interest, for which the actor was forced to do his best to act calm in the scene where the one where they kiss in Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment.

During a 2015 interview with the Independent, Kunal Nayyar revealed that he felt nervous when Danica McKellar arrived on the set of The Big Bang Theory. The actor recalled that he was in love with her when he was a child. And when he found out that her character was supposed to kiss her in one scene, her nerves tripped him up.

“Life came full circle when I got to kiss Winnie Cooper [McKellar’s role in The Wonder Years],” the Big Bang Theory star said. “The Wonder Years was one of my favorite shows growing up, and Winnie was the woman of my dreams.”

“The night before filming, I was just tossing and turning and thinking, ‘Oh my God, is this reality, is it going to happen?’” Nayyar continued. “I remember wondering how I could pull off a cool ‘I don’t care’ look. He felt like being in high school all over again. Of course, it was all in my head; all I thought was, ‘I’m going to be on this great show.