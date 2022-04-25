The Big Bang Theory: These CBS sitcom actors had the highest salaries

The Big Bang Theory placed Jim Parsons within the spectrum of the screen as a well-rounded and extremely talented actor, for which his salary was considerably high. His character, Sheldon Cooper, is now a reference for the series and has even become a symbol of geek culture. This made him stand out from the rest of the cast of the series that captivated us for 12 seasons.

The cast of this great CBS series collected large amounts for the interpretation of their respective characters, but not all earned the same salaries. Leading stars like Johnny Galecki who played Professor Leonard Hofstadter could have earned around a million dollars per episode, as did Kaley Cuoco who played Penny and became her very own love story.

Regarding the rest of the characters from The Big Bang Theory, such as Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz) along with Parsons, Galecki and Kuoco, they decided to subtract 100 thousand dollars from their salaries per chapter, since was what the 5 original cast members felt was fairer. This to help the rest of the cast and raise the salary of his companions Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) and Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), who earned 200,000 dollars per episode when they earned 1 million.

Even making this gesture of solidarity with their companions, the main figures of this series pocketed 900 thousand dollars for each episode, so that in a season of 25 episodes each of them amassed more than 20 million dollars. Remember that the series lasted 12 seasons so do the math.

In addition, each actor separately also received royalties or profits from the physical sale of the fiction on DVD or the international sale to different television networks. The character who received the most this bonus in his salary was that of Sheldon (Parsons) who, according to Variety magazine, accumulated the sum of 160 million dollars for his role throughout the series.

As if that were not enough, Jim Parsons after the success of The Big Bang Theory, assumed the narration and the executive production of the spin-off of his own character in Young Sheldon. So he will be quite comfortable for a long time and will not have to worry about debt thanks to the financial fluidity that this role in the CBS comedy left him.