The Big Bang Theory: The true relationship of these 2 actresses off the screen

From its debut in the year 2007, until the last episode in the year 2019, The Big Bang Theory was one of the comedies that led the screens of CBS, and even after having reached its end, this drama continues to give a lot of what to talk about thanks to the chemistry that their actors transmitted.

For most of The Big Bang Theory, one of the things that stands out the most is the friendship between these iconic characters, including Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). Since they met, they have always been very close in comedy.

However, the truth is that these interpreting actresses do not really seem to be as friendly as they made it seem in The Big Bang Theory, for several years, the rumor has been circulating that between these professionals there is a constant enmity.

It has even been commented that there was always a dispute between them on the set, which the media called “catfight”, it is said that this conflict got so bad that they had to be separated. However, these have only been simple rumours, no reliable source has confirmed anything.

But, it is not strange that the members of a long-running series such as The Big Bang Theory, had developed certain differences throughout their lives, especially when it comes to money. The cause of the rumor started due to the salary gap of these two actresses.

Rumors claim that Amy’s interpreter, Mayim Bialik, would have earned 100,000 dollars per episode, while Penny’s actress, Kaley Cuoco would have earned 1,000,000 dollars per episode, which Bialik did not like at all. These salary claims have only remained rumors, however, there are other more credible sources that speak of how well the two get along.

According to Variety, Kaley Cuoco and her other original co-stars took pay cuts in 2017 to boost the paychecks of both Mayim Bialik and Bernadette actress Melissa Rauch, though Cuoco and others still made a lot more at the end of the day.