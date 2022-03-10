The Big Bang Theory: The real story behind Bernadette’s second pregnancy

The Big Bang Theory said goodbye to fans almost three years ago after running for 12 long seasons on the CBS broadcast network. It is one of the best sitcoms of all time on television, and thanks to its stories it got into the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

The successful series followed a group of science friends who love comics, who made viewers laugh until they could not more with their antics. Without a doubt, Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, Raj, Howard, Penny and Bernadette still remain in the memories of fans thanks not only to their story arcs, but also to the quality of interpretation of each of the characters.

There were times during the long run of The Big Bang Theory, where the plots of its characters not only came from the creation of the series’ writers, but there was something else behind them. Situations that were related to the real life of the actors, on several occasions were adapted to the screens.

Just as it happened on Friends when Matt LeBlanc dislocated his arm on set, the production of the show also caused a similar thing to happen to Joey Tribiani. This, so that the sling used by the actor, appeared in the history of his character. Just like the NBC series, other TV shows tend to do the same thing.

In the case of The Big Bang Theory, it happened with Bernadette, the character played by Melissa Rauch, when she had her second child with Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). Many fans of the show may have believed that this story of bringing another baby onto the series was an original occurrence from the production of the sitcom, however, there is a real story behind it.

Importantly, Bernadette’s first pregnancy was planned into The Big Bang Theory plotline, and so Melissa Rauch had to wear a fake pregnant belly during filming. But, the second pregnancy was not faked by the actress since at the time of filming she was pregnant and that was the reason why they included it in the story of her character. This is what the producer of the series, Steve Holland, told Entertainment Weekly:

“When Melissa told us that she and her husband were expecting a child, we wondered how we wanted to treat him on the show. Did we want to hide him behind laundry baskets like you see on other sitcoms all the time? So we thought it might be interesting to include it.

“I don’t think we would have thought of them getting pregnant again so soon, but it’s a really interesting story because it’s a real shock when you already have a baby at a young age and get pregnant a second time. It’s an emotional rollercoaster.”