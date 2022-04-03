The Big Bang Theory: The Nickelodeon icon who debuted in an episode of the drama

Although the last episode of The Big Bang Theory aired on May 16, 2019, the name of this CBS series never ceases to amaze with its behind-the-scenes details and secrets. Although the cast that made up the main team of this drama always made everyone laugh with their antics, the idea of ​​the production to bring guest stars to add a new burst of comedy, without a doubt, was not too much.

Many special guests on The Big Bang Theory make a lot of sense. For example, given Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons), Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki), Howard’s (Simon Helberg), and Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) love of Star Trek, it was only a matter of time before someone from the sci-fi series showed up. in the fourth season. This was none other than George Takei, alongside actress Katee Sackhoff.

But that wasn’t all, Sheldon’s hero Leonard Nimoy, known for playing Spock in the Star Trek franchise, voiced an action figure of himself in season five. Other international faces can also be remembered, such as that of Elon Musk, who played a worker at a homeless shelter.

Another of the surprise guests, without a doubt, appeared in the seventh season of The Big Bang Theory, however, possibly very few CBS fans will recognize him, since he adopted a really different personality than the one his fans normally know.

This guest star of The Big Bang Theory is none other than Josh Peck. From 2004 to 2007, this actor was a staple on Nickelodeon as Josh Nicols, the smart and somewhat goofy stepbrother of aspiring musician Drake Parker (Drake Bell) on the hit teen series Drake & Josh.

It is well known that the character of Josh Nicols was always quite kind, responsible and affectionate, a direct contrast to his role as Jesse in The Big Bang Theory, since he acted as the rude owner of a comic book store.

This appearance took place in the seventh installment of The Big Bang Theory, specifically in episode 13, entitled “The recalibration of the occupation”. Jesse is the owner of Stuart’s (Kevin Sussman) Pasadena Comic Center’s rival comic book store. This, without a doubt, was one of the most acclaimed cameos by fans of this CBS drama.