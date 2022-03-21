The Big Bang Theory: The most difficult unexpected scene to film according to Mayim Bialik

The veteran actress Mayim Bialik, was the interpreter of Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler since the third season, however, her first appearance was as a secondary character, therefore, it was in the following installment, when she became a star regular of The Big Bang Theory, as the love of the protagonist, Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

This sitcom became one of the most successful and longest-running sitcoms on CBS television. Among the actors who stand out the most on screen are Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

The story of The Big Bang Theory focuses on the private lives of a group of nerds, who do everything possible to find their own path to happiness, despite the hundreds of obstacles that stand in the way of these funny characters. . Because of all these stories seen on CBS, the show became the adoration of millions of fans around the world.

For example, such was the case of the character played by Mayim Bialik, Amy. This doctor and Sheldon started their relationship quite rocky, however, as they grew closer, their budding friendship eventually blossoms into something more. She makes him a better man, and once he finally matures enough to realize that, he proposes to her.

The most difficult scene to record for Mayim Bialik

It is well known that this relationship ended in a wedding, which led to one of the most difficult scenes to film for Mayim Bialik. While filming the season 11 finale, Amy and Sheldon’s long-awaited wedding can be seen. Although fans of The Big Bang Theory jumped for joy, the truth is that this was a difficult time for the actress.

Just as the episode aired on CBS, Mayim Bialik released a statement explaining to Big Bang Theory fans how she tried to be a happy, smiling bride on screen.

She in her words lamented writing the following words in a blog note she posted on Grok Nation: “As a divorced woman, it’s hard to revisit that moment and those decisions.” In addition, she also remembered that just at that moment she was in poor health and self-criticized her physical appearance with the following words:

“Even though everyone said I looked beautiful, I didn’t feel completely beautiful.”