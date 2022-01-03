The Big Bang Theory: The economic problem of actor John Ross Bowie in the series

Over the course of its 12 seasons on CBS, The Big Bang Theory grew to become perhaps one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. It was only in its second season that the series managed to break into the top 50 of shows of the year in terms of rankings, coming in at No. 40.

These numbers steadily improved throughout his decade on the air, almost always second in all but one of his last six seasons. The exception here was the penultimate season 11, when the show took first place.

This steady and upward trajectory was also reflected in salary changes enjoyed by most of the main cast members. Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch saw their pay increase in their first episode, or Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco who also started in the middle of tens of thousands of dollars, but made $ 1 million each at the end. of the series. However, this was not the case for John Ross Bowie, who saw his salary remain stagnant throughout the show.

New York actor, writer and comedian John Ross Bowie may call The Big Bang Theory his most outstanding project to date. That’s saying a lot, considering he’s well established in improv theater circles and his writing work includes concerts for Go Metric and New York Press, as well as a book published under the title Heathers.

John Ross Bowie made only a limited number of appearances on The Big Bang Theory, but these ran for most of the show, between 2009 and 2019. Season 2, episode 12 marked his first appearance as Barry Kripke’s character, the Penultimate episode of the series, and appeared in a total of 23 other episodes in between.

For each of these, he reportedly made just $ 50,000. This story draws a parallel with two other actors not as recurrent as Stuart Bloom and Wil Wheaton, who expressed at the time that despite the number of episodes they had participated, they did not raise a large sum of money. Was there any disparity between the main actors and those called secondary ones? It seems.