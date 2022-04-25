The Big Bang Theory: The 5 most popular stars that have appeared in the series

The most popular situational comedy series on CBS television, The Big Bang Theory, managed to capture all viewers for 12 years of transmission. Many guest stars appeared on the program, not the classic ones, but in the area of ​​engineers, scientists, science fiction actors and popular science programs. Which made a big difference to other programs. However, these were perhaps the 5 most famous that appeared.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist well known for his popular science programs like Cosmos, A Spacetime Odyssey, which have brought him great recognition. For this reason, in episode 4 of season 7 of The Big Bang Theory he made the appearance of him, playing himself. However, in classic Sheldon (Jim Parsons) fashion, Tyson is taken aback by Sheldon’s blunt manner of speaking and reacts defensively to being accused of removing Pluto’s status as a planet.

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking is a theoretical physicist and one of the greatest minds of his time, if not history. Despite his importance and his physical condition, the physicist was interested in appearing in episode 5 of season 5 of The Big Bang Theory. However, he appeared in other chapters and even the show paid tribute to him after his unfortunate death in 2018, where he sent a wedding gift to Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the scene itself made many viewers cry.

Mark Hamill

Popular actor known for playing Luke in the Star Wars movies, Mark Hamill, also made an appearance as Luke in The Big Bang Theory. In fact, in the final episode of the series, when Howard (Simon Helberg) gets the star to agree to officiate at Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. The star gives a moving speech that manages to surprise not only our characters, but also all viewers.

Stan Lee

The legend who has created almost all the stories that The Big Bang Theory characters love, Stan Lee, also appeared in episode 16 of season 3. Sheldon was going to go to an event especially to meet him, but after some problems with Penny (Kaley Cuoco), could not, so they went to his house to see him and ask for an autograph. So the star put on an angry act by calling the police. Which earned Sheldon a restraining order signed by Stan Lee.

Elon Musk

The billionaire genius behind companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and SolarCity, Elon Musk, also appeared in The Big Bang Theory Season 9 Episode 9. The star took his tight time to appear on the show as himself, surprising his fellow engineer, Howard, by working alongside him at a soup kitchen, in the end the two manage to make a great connection and Musk invites Howard to stay connected.