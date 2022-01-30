The Big Bang Theory: The 2 incidents why Jim Parsons said no more to Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory is considered one of the most successful sitcoms of recent decades. Starring Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper for twelve seasons, the series earned praise from critics and immense support from the strong fan base the show managed to establish during its long run on the air on CBS.

The series also starring Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory conquered the hearts of the audience thanks to its stories and the acting quality of each of its characters, including Sheldon.

For a long time it was said that the sitcom would end when Jim Parsons decided it would. The creators of The Big Bang Theory, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady considered that continuing the series if one of its main characters would no longer make sense. In fact, it would have been hard for fans to get to see the show without the obnoxious, super-intelligent Sheldon.

When The Big Bang Theory was moving forward with its 12th season, some reports revealed that before filming began, it was decided in a closed-door meeting with the cast that this installment would be the last of the successful comedy, since Sheldon’s interpreter did not he was ready to continue. In this sense, many blamed Jim Parsons for having put an end to the history of The Big Bang Theory. However, many were unaware of the actor’s reasons for making the drastic decision to abandon his role as Sheldon Cooper in the CBS series, as he himself explained.

Most actors take a break to recharge after filming a grueling TV show, especially long-running ones like The Big Bang Theory. In the series, Sheldon appears in almost every scene on the show, so Parsons was probably working more than eight hours a day every day. Although he loved his work, this gradually led him to neglect matters related to his own life.

Consequently, in the summer before season 12, Parsons went through a fragile emotional state to the point that he had to give up on his work on The Big Bang Theory. The actor’s burnout began when his 14-year-old dog became seriously ill and died after a seizure, causing Parsons to break down because she was never able to be there for him because of her workload on the show.

Parsons was devastated by the loss of his dog and barely had time to process it. But he still didn’t make any changes after that, until fate forced him after breaking his foot while he was leaving for the curtain call. Consequently, he was forced to take it easy from that point on, and he knew it was exactly what he needed. He felt as if he was running through life without enjoying it. Leaving The Big Bang Theory, Parsons freed up some time to stop because fate had given him signs and he didn’t want to reach his 50th birthday by working exhaustingly.