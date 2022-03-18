The Big Bang Theory: Revealed the reason why Mayim Bialik joined the cast

For more than a decade, The Big Bang Theory became one of the most acclaimed comedies on television, which is why even before reaching its end on May 16, 2019, it had already positioned itself as a successful program, garnering top praise and establishing itself as a ubiquitous television staple.

However, it is true that although its premiere was in 2007, the series took a couple of years to put down its roots. The fame of The Big Bang Theory began to emerge from the third season, specifically since the incorporation of neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).

Since then, Mayim Bialik’s career began to rise like foam, which is why she was in 203 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, serving as the love interest of the protagonist of this drama Sheldon (Jim Parsons), both had a lot in common That is why, in addition to surprising everyone, they were one of the most beloved couples.

However, Mayim Bialik before making her debut in The Big Bang Theory, she was also recognized on television, since from 1990 to 1995 she starred in “Blossom”. Furthermore, she also took on the leading role in “Call Me Kat”.

From a very young age, Mayim Bialik has been taking on roles on television. However, after that, she took a long break from the screens. But, yes, she was taking advantage of her free time, well, she got a doctorate in neuroscience. This was her statement in a recent interview:

“I wanted to experience the life where you’re valued for what’s between your ears and not just for what you can bring to other people. I was literally running out of health insurance and I thought if I could get some small parts it would help.”

As we well know, in addition to being a studied and professional woman in acting, Mayim Bialik is also the mother of two small children, for which she had to return to the screens and to her surprise, this was the ticket to the top of his fame.

However, what is surprising is that Mayim Bialik, she had never seen a single episode and did not know anything about The Big Bang Theory, and yet she managed to be part of the cast of CBS. Since then, this comedy has catapulted Bialik back into the spotlight on television.