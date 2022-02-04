The Big Bang Theory: Leonard’s Actor’s Disgusting Habit on Set Revealed

The Big Bang Theory, one of the best sitcoms of all time that premiered in 2007 and culminated after 12 long and funny seasons on CBS, is still making waves almost three years after coming to life. ending in May 2019.

The series that followed a group of scientific friends, usually showed the gang gathered in the building where the apartment was inhabited by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), whose occupations were one theoretical physicist and the other experimental. . As you may recall, they lived right across the street from Penny (Kaley Cuoco), with whom they shared most of their story arcs.

Having spent 12 years together sharing the film set of The Big Bang Theory is not anything. The actors of the series practically lived together for more than a decade while filming the CBS comedy. Long enough for the cast members to joke around with each other and even cry and laugh.

Kunal Nayyar, who played introverted star physicist Rajesh Koothrappali during all twelve seasons of The Big Bang Theory, recently opened up in an interview via British television outlet Sunday Brunch, addressing one of the behind-the-scenes secrets of the CBS comedy, revealing a disgusting habit of Johnny Galecki while filming in the building where Sheldon, Leonard and Penny lived.

In the interview, The Big Bang Theory actor explained how they filmed the scenes that featured the characters going up and down stairs, revealing that co-star Johnny Galecki had a specific spot that he put his gum on during filming. Kunal Nayyar said this to the media:

“The way it works is you go downstairs and then they yell, ‘Hold.’ They change the scenery from like the apartment says 1a all of a sudden it says 2a or 3. They change the set so it looks like another floor.”

“You run up the stairs, which go nowhere, and then you run back down like it’s a new flat. There’s nothing down there. There’s a wall where Johnny Galecki, for 12 years, stuck his gum. I’m not kidding. So if any of you are fans of Johnny Galecki and want your dry gum, I’m sure it’s for sale somewhere on the internet. Welcome to Hollywood.”

Surely, this is one of the many interesting details that until now was totally unknown by fans of The Big Bang Theory. During those twelve years filming the series, so many things could have happened between the cast of the comedy. Some rumors suggest that there was not a good relationship between Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik, although Amy’s interpreter previously denied it.