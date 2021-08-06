The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Chooses Her Favorite Episodes From The Series

In an interview with TV Insider, Kaley Cuoco, interpreter of the funny Penny in The Big Bang Theory, revealed what are her favorite episodes of the series. According to the actress, “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis” is one of them, especially since it’s the first time she and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) have embraced.

The episode in question, broadcast during Season 2, takes place over Christmas break and shows how Dr. Cooper wanted to surprise his neighbor with an unimaginable gift.

However, who ended up being surprised was Sheldon himself, as Penny, who at the time worked as a waitress, would have attended the star Leonard Nimoy, famous mainly for the Star Trek franchise – consisting of one of the great idols of the character.

Thus, Penny presents her friend with an autographed napkin, who ends up not finding something to match. By hugging her, the two deliver to the audience one of the most fun and hilarious moments of the series in its twelve seasons.

Other favorite episodes of The Big Bang Theory for Kaley Cuoco

Currently starring in HBO Max’s series The Flight Attendant, the artist has also selected “The Scavenger Vortex” as a favorite episode.

Shown during Season 7, in the plot, Sheldon, Penny, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) participate in a treasure hunt promoted by Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) .

The characters form highly unlikely pairs and engage in one of the funniest adventures of the production, with Amy and Howard, for example, discovering a huge interest in common. According to Cuoco, these moments were what made the series so special, as it focused on the emotions and interactions between the characters.

The Big Bang Theory has brought memorable episodes to viewers over the years, even though its protagonists have changed radically between seasons. For Penny’s interpreter, this maturation is something quite interesting and profound within the context of the narrative.

What is your favorite episode of the series? Be sure to marathon her on HBO Max!