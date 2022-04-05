The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parson confirms what we suspected about Young Sheldon

Undoubtedly, the success of The Big Bang Theory has transcended time, since for more than a decade it remained on the air with great success, which is why, despite the fact that its last episode was broadcast on 16 May 2019, he is still being talked about. Especially with the broadcast of its spin-off, Young Sheldon.

To the surprise of all fans of The Big Bang Theory, Chuck Lorre himself confessed the secret behind the creation of Young Sheldon, it was thanks to the lead actor’s 10-year-old nephew Jim Parsons. This original franchise tells the story of genius Sheldon Cooper and his scientific friends.

From 2007 to 2019, it aired a total of 12 seasons, was a hit with audiences and critics alike, and won ten Primetime Emmy Awards during its television run. Two years before its final episode, Young Sheldon began airing, and in this drama, it’s young Iain Armitage who plays the role of young Sheldon.

Currently, Young Sheldon has issued five seasons, and a sixth and a seventh have already been confirmed, that is, there is still much to see of this prequel. Since its release, this drama has gained a following almost as big as The Big Bang Theory, and the series recently celebrated its 100th episode.

In a recent interview, the creator of Young Sheldon revealed that his story was actually partially based on veteran Jim Parsons’ nephew, whom he considers a “prodigy.” However, the creator confessed that a story about a young genius was already “integrated” into his show, as it was Sheldon Cooper’s backstory.

But, without a doubt, it was Jim Parsons’ nephew who encouraged him to finally create Young Sheldon, when this actor sent him a video of the boy, whom he described as a “prodigy, brilliant, extraordinary, eccentric and intelligent”. It was then that the writer, Steven Molaro, confessed his project to him.

Although neither Steven Molaro nor Chuck Lorre described what exactly the video represented, any viewer of the CBS television channel can put his imagination to flight because of the funny scenarios that have been seen in both series.