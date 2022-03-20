The Big Bang Theory: Fun facts about Sheldon Cooper that many fans are unaware of

The appearance of The Big Bang Theory on the screen in 2007, launched to fame a wonderful group of peculiar characters that were rarely presented as protagonists in the programs of that time. After 15 years, its protagonists are the faces of iconic roles that continue to capture the interest of audiences from all over the world. The most important of all will undoubtedly always be Sheldon Cooper, played by actor Jim Parsons.

The series boosted the career of Jim Parsons after twelve 12 seasons starring in the comedy that ended in 2019, to the point that it is impossible to see the actor in other productions without remembering Sheldon Cooper. Despite the fact that it has been almost three years without broadcasting new episodes, its fans, who number in the millions, continue to show great interest in all the anecdotes and details that surround the production, especially everything related to its protagonists.

One of the data that still causes more curiosity in the public, refers to the initial plans of the creators of the sitcom, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, during the production of a failed initial pilot of the series, even before the process. to define as original protagonists Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons. At that time, a different name than The Big Bang Theory was initially had in mind, they referred to the program with the title of Lenny, Penny and Kenny, in which Jim Parsons would play Kenny, instead of the character we all know called Sheldon Cooper.

Why Sheldon’s name was going to be Kenny stemmed from the decision to pay homage to one of the entertainment industry’s most prolific television producers, the late Sheldon Leonard. According to what is publicly known about the pre-production days of The Big Bang Theory, it seems that the decision to change from Kenny to Sheldon happened before they released that famous unaired episode, which has also caused so much curiosity among fans of the series. .

Another of the most commented curiosities by the followers of the series refers to the famous Bazinga expression that Sheldon Cooper uses when anyone falls for his unfunny jokes and that is an important part of the characteristics that define the personality of the character. Actually, it has its origin in an idea of ​​one of the screenwriters, Stephen Engel, who said it every time he played a prank on a colleague. Although the actor Jim Parsons thought it was silly, he agreed to use it and luckily it ended up being a perfect fit for the series, so he adopted it.

To these interesting curiosities about Sheldon Cooper, it would be impossible to leave out his unbearable habit of compulsively knocking on the door three times. As you may recall, this tic was cleared up by the character himself, when he revealed that he did this due to a traumatic experience when he was little. One day, he accidentally found his father being intimate with another woman who was not his mother by entering his room without knocking on the door. The experience was so traumatic, that for the rest of his life he decided to make sure that he would never go through something similar again by finding a closed door that he wanted to go through.