The Big Bang Theory: Discover which are the best Jim Parsons movies and series

The success of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons has kept its main character Jim Parsons in the center of fans’ attention, who for years has tried to shed the acting typecasting that the famous actor inevitably brought to his career. character Sheldon Cooper, the peculiar and brilliant theoretical physicist with social problems.

For Jim Parsons, leaving behind The Big Bang Theory and Sheldon Cooper, although difficult, has not been an unattainable goal to conquer, at 48 years old he has an interesting list of interpretations during and after the series ended in 2019. The artist is He has tried hard to show his talent in some dramatic and film productions.

1. The Normal Heart

Released in 2014, The Normal Heart is the film adaptation of the play of the same name, which revolves around the HIV/AIDS crisis that arose in the 1980s in the United States, especially in New York. , the narrative runs through the vision of activist and writer Ned Weeks (Mark Ruffalo). Jim Parsons was nominated for an Emmy as Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Tommy Boatwright and shared the screen with shining stars of the film industry such as Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer, and Taylor Kitsch.

2.Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures, known in Spanish with the title of Hidden Talents, debuted in 2016, conquering not only the applause of the public and the recognition of the Industry by showing on the big screen the true story of a group of African-American mathematicians, who had an important role in NASA, during the time of the Space Race. The film featured the participation of a long list of famous stars such as Kevin Costner, Octavia Spencer, Tajari P. Henson and Kirsten Dunst, among others. Jim Parsons appears in a small role as Paul Stafford, one of the brilliant engineers of the US space agency.

3. A Kid Like Jake

With a talented cast made up of Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Priyanka Chopra, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd and Octavia Spencer, the movie A Kid Like Jake was released in the year 2018. It revolves around the story of Alex (Claire Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Jim Parsons), a couple seeking to understand and support their four-year-old son Jake, who may be transgender. The narrative begins with the concerned parents struggling to get into a prestigious kindergarten, and a friend of the couple’s, and head of the preschool, suggests that they take advantage of Jake’s recent interest in gender nonconformity to gain the admission.

4. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile known in Spanish as Extremely cruel, evil and perverse, is a biographical film that was released in 2019. It is set in the 70s and shows on screen a chronicle of the crimes committed by the world-renowned serial killer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron). Jim Parsons stars as Larry Simpson, the attorney for the prosecution who brings Bundy to trial. Although his role is small, he amply showed his acting abilities.

5. The Boys in the Band

Released in 2020, The Boys in the Band is a film production adapted from the play of the same name, in which Jin Parsons accompanied by an all-star cast play a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in New York City. Released in September 2020, Parsons appears on screen alongside Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver.

6.Hollywood

Hollywood is an award-winning miniseries that premiered on Netflix in 2020, about a group of actors and directors, who aspire to succeed during the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, after World War II. From the renowned creator Ryan Murphy, recreates the corrupt atmosphere of the mecca of the seventh art in the fifties, where many people were willing to do anything to get a place in the industry. Jim Parsons as loose moral talent agent Henry Wilson, a character who actually existed in California at the time, was nominated for Emmys and Globes