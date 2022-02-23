The Big Bang Theory: Actress Mayim Bialik addressed the biggest criticism of the entire series

Since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has become one of CBS’s most successful drama comedy shows. That is why, despite the fact that its last episode was broadcast on May 16, 2019, today this international success is still being talked about quite well.

Having wrapped up after 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory has become one of the top five shows on television in terms of total viewership. Because its success caused great noise in the industry, some people did not hesitate to criticize this series, this is something that is understandable, since all viewers have different types of thoughts and perspectives.

However, one of the actresses who was essential for The Big Bang Theory to become a success spoke about these criticisms, decided to leave silence behind and defended one of her castmates, this professional was Mayim Bialik, who brought Amy Farrah Fowler to life.

Since the third season of The Big Bang Theory, broadcast on the CBS television channel, viewers have met Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch). Indeed, this character is characterized by the following details: her love for Howard (Simon Helberg), a penchant for controlling behavior, and a remarkably high-pitched voice.

It is well known that certain fans of The Big Bang Theory did not agree with the voice of the previously named character. It was then that, in defense of criticism, actress Mayim Bialik spoke about this issue in a recent interview.

Mayim Bialik defended her cast partner, who with her voice has managed to break the stereotype of “scientific women”. One of the curious details is that Amy’s interpreter in real life is a neuroscientist, so it makes sense that she wants a better representation of scientists on screen. With these words, she stressed that Bernadette serves as a good example of how professionals in “geekier” fields don’t have to fit into stereotypes to be successful.

“She played… a molecular biologist type. And I think it’s very important to point out that women with ‘voices’ like the voice that Melissa would put on, that’s not a voice that you would normally associate with ‘That’s a female scientist. ‘”.