The Big Bang Theory: Actor of the series publishes a photo with a new role far from comedy

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most successful sitcoms of recent decades, which premiered in 2007 and came to an end in 2019 after 12 long seasons on the air through the CBS broadcast network. Their characters may have said goodbye nearly three years ago, but cast members continue to appear on screen in various projects.

It is no secret to anyone that the series created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady managed to get into the hearts of fans with each of its fascinating and funny stories, which made millions of viewers around the world laugh. The Big Bang Theory continues in the memories of fans who long to see their favorites united again, at least during a special reunion.

Ever since The Big Bang Theory ended, fans have watched the cast scatter. After 12 years sharing the set of the successful comedy, they all took different paths to take on other roles while continuing to reap success, as is the case with Kunal Nayyar, who from the first season of the series, gave life to one of the most iconic of the show.

In The Big Bang Theory, Nayyar played astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, a character who suffered from shyness around women, except when he was drunk. Due to his extraordinary performance in The Big Bang Theory, he won the praise of specialized critics and the immense support of fans, who follow him in any project in which he is immersed.

Kunal Nayyar from The Big Bang Theory is seen in his new role far from comedy

Nayyar is currently starring with a role away from comedy, the new thriller series that premiered on February 4 on the Apple TV + streaming platform, called Suspicion (Suspicion), a drama that tells the story of a kidnapping investigation. risk with mysterious motives, while an international team is tasked with solving the case.

Nayyar shares the screen with Uma Thurman, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby. The actor has been hyping the release on social media and engaging with fans of his time on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, many of whom are excited to see the actor try something so far removed from the series that launched him on become a celebrity. This commented the fans to their photos shared on Instagram:

“I’m dying to see her.”

“Very excited to see you in another role.”

“I can not wait. Congratulations”.