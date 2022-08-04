The Big Bang Theory: 9 Best Alternative Endings according to Reddit

Although The Big Bang Theory has been finished since 2019, its spinoff, Young Sheldon, is approaching its sixth season this September. There have been a few spoiler alerts of young Sheldon appearing older and more mature, which had TBBT fans reminiscing about his ending in the original series.

In the original, Sheldon and Amy won a Nobel Prize, Penny and Leonard found out they were pregnant, Howard and Bernadette were better than ever, and Raj ended his arranged marriage to Anu. While some fans were at peace with the show’s ending, other fans took their alternative endings to Reddit.

It Was All A Dream

The cast of actors made it big from their first episode to their final episode on TBBT. At one point, they were some of the highest-paid TV actors, earning $1 million an episode. Because of the large payscale and the cast’s dedication to the show, viewers were hopeful for a thorough ending.

RELATED: How Much Did The Big Bang Theory Cast Get Paid For The First & Final Episodes?

BBTGhostWriter explained they wished the final scene was Sheldon waking up from a dream and scanning his apartment. Instead of the cozy life he and Leonard made for themselves, it was those two folding chairs in the living room that Sheldon had before he met Leonard. The Redditor thought Sheldon should have said, “Whew! What a nightmare! I never should have watched that episode of Newhart!’, as he turns around and walks back to his bedroom.” This means the show’s 12 seasons would have been a dream (or nightmare) concocted in Sheldon’s mind.

Howard & Bernadette’s Realistic Ending

SignificantSound7904 didn’t love the happy-go-lucky ending The Big Bang Theory shared. Instead, they wished Amy and Sheldon got a divorce after winning the Nobel, and Leonard and Penny split for a short time after he couldn’t handle Penny being a successful businesswoman.

While those endings are dark, the Redditor’s ending for Howard and Bernadette proved they had could be #CouplesGoals. With two kids, Howard was now a full-time stay-at-home dad who gave uplifting speeches about being an underdog. “Speeches are always the same – life of an astronaut, overcoming bullies (lie), emerging successful and how being a stay-at-home dad and inspiring his kids on the daily is his biggest achievement,” they wrote. Meanwhile, Bernadette became CEO of the company and they adopted a third child — a young boy from India.

It’s All In The Family

Although Sheldon almost lost his friend group in the series finale, Sheldon was a good friend. He had moments of selfishness but snapped out of it when he was made aware of the bigger picture.

Despite the group fighting, the finale ended with everyone happily eating as friends in apartment 4a as they always did. MajorZombie7204 appreciated the happy ending with an endearing one of their own. “In my universe, the whole gang end up living near each other. Their children are friends and the adults have friends to help with child care. They still bicker, but they all know that this second family that they have created will always be around…,” they wrote.

A Small Adjustment To Sheldon’s Reaction To Penny’s Pregnancy

Even though Penny and Sheldon’s friendship was one of the best, he didn’t have the best reaction to her pregnancy. Since he found out on the plane on their way to the Nobel Prize events, his mind was too consumed with other matters to process Leonard and Penny’s big news. His reaction made viewers upset on Leonard’s behalf.

FuzzyFunz wished there was a different reaction. In the Redditor’s version, Sheldon’s reaction would have been something like this, “Sheldon keeps refusing [to switch spots] and tells Leonard it’s his big day, it’s his spot and that line ‘Oh please we won Nobel prize. Any idiot can have a baby.'”

Saying Goodbye To Their Apartment Building

What made the finale one of TBBT’s best episodes was that nothing changed too much for the characters. They still had each other, lived in the same spots, and had weekly dinners at apartment 4a. However, some fans felt like it was time to move on from the iconic apartment building.

RELATED: 10 Best TBBT Episodes, According To Reddit

TKG1607 felt that Leonard and Penny should have decided to get a house for their growing family. But when Sheldon and Amy grow upset over the move, they all get stuck in the beloved elevator. “They end up having an emotional reminisce on all the good times they had and Sheldon eventually reveals that he doesn’t know how he is going to adjust to Leonard no longer being so close but eventually decides to let him move on with his life.”

20 Years Later…

What if instead of seeing the gang eat dinner as normal after the Nobel Prize ceremony, viewers were shown what life was like for the group 20 years down the road?

One Redditor would have loved to see what life became of the characters in the future. They wrote, “I would like to see a one-hour episode of the twenty years later idea. The first half being the characters preparing to go on the meet up around potential teenage children.” It’s said in Young Sheldon that Sheldon and Amy went on to have children of their own. And it’s presumed that Raj eventually found love and had children, so seeing the group surrounded by their kids—who also got along—would have been sweet to see.

Where Was Mary?

Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper, became one of the more likable side characters on TBBT. She was Sheldon’s opposite and had hilarious one-liners that separated her from other characters on the show. Knowing how close Mary and Sheldon were, some found it gutting that she wasn’t at Sheldon’s Nobel Prize ceremony.

Jdeeth told Reddit, “I think even though she would never have gotten the significance, Mary Cooper would have wanted to see Shelley and Amy get their big rocket science award. So I’m telling myself she was sitting a couple of rows behind the shot.” Adding Mary to a few scenes of an alternate ending would feel right.

Who Needs An Elevator?

After 12 seasons of being broken, fans were thrilled when the elevator was fixed. By the same token, there were so many important moments that happened on that special stairwell. It was a time when the characters talked about their day, argued about a show, or saw each other in awkward situations. The elevator was exciting but it was also the end of an era.

RELATED: 10 Best TBBT Scenes On THAT Stairwell

Snowflake25911 had a better ending than everyone riding the elevator in excitement. “I would like for them all to be gathered in the hall intending to get into the now-working elevator, but then they eye each other, turn around, and take the stairs instead, just for tradition’s sake.” This would have been a touching scene that wrapped up the series.

Their Babies Would Be Smart And Beautiful

Although some fans weren’t pleased when Penny became pregnant (after all, she made a big deal about not wanting children for years), GrapeJuiceCheese found a compelling way to turn her pregnancy into the perfect ending.

“[The] final episode ends with Penny giving birth, then flashbacks to the first episode when Leonard declares, ‘Our babies will be smart and beautiful.'” This would have been a beautiful way to tie up Leonard and Penny’s relationship timeline, not to mention their ongoing romantic storyline.