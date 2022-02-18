The Big Bang Theory: 2 actors from the series face each other in this new movie

The Big Bang Theory aired for twelve seasons on CBS until May 2019. Considered one of the most successful sitcoms of recent times, it launched the main cast members into stardom, who have been immersed ever since. new projects. This has recently been made clear by Mayim Bialik, who is in charge of a new production.

Bialik is well known to fans of The Big Bang Theory, for having played neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, the love interest of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), who appeared at the end of the third season to later become a recurring character and then pass. to be a member of the main cast until the final installment of the hit show.

After her role on The Big Bang Theory, Bialik became the host of the American quiz show known as Jeopardy. Now, the actress embarked on a new project in which she made her directorial debut. Exclusively, Deadline reported that the interpreter of Amy in the CBS sitcom, was in charge of the family drama film ‘As They Made Us’.

And it is that in addition to learning about her progress in the world of entertainment, the other good news is that the promising production is starring the actor who played the mechanical engineer and astronaut without a doctorate from The Big Bang Theory, Howard Wolowitz. Simon Helberg, who was previously in charge of the film ‘Annette’, has a role in the new production, of which no details were revealed.

In addition to The Big Bang Theory actor, the film will also star Diana Agron, Oscar nominee Candice Bergen and two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman. According to the report, the movie As They Made Us which was written by Mayim Bialik, is scheduled to be released on April 8th in theaters and VOD.

The dysfunctional family drama written and directed by the former Big Bang Theory star follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, who struggles to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family while trying to cultivate a new love. The movie was produced last summer, and Bialik shared on her official Instagram account that she is excited to have Helberg as she is the first person she wanted to cast.